University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title

It was a 35-33 U. City lead with three minutes to go in the third when the Lions turned up the defensive pressure and it gave the Panthers all kinds of fits. Several turnovers led to easy buckets and U. City went on a quick 11-3 run to close the quarter with a 10-point lead.

“We just had to pick it up,” Lee said. “We set the tone early and then we kind of relaxed a little bit. And then we picked it back up again and that pressure busted a pipeline open, so that's what we had to do.”

The comeback from the early deficit seemed to take a toll on the Panthers' efforts for a second rally.

“We exhausted so much energy on our first comeback,” Uffmann said. “These young guys were trying to figure out the speed of U. City on the fly. Then, we did adjust and we did OK, but I think we used up all we had on back-to-back nights.”

The lead ballooned to as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter before settling into the final margin of 19, as the Lions hoisted the championship trophy once again as they hope it will lead to another strong season just as it did a year ago.