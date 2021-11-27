University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Not getting the top seed at the annual Borgia Turkey Tournament has turned out just fine for the University City boys basketball team.
A year after rolling through the tournament as the No. 3 seed, the Lions did the same thing this year as the second seed, beating No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt North 68-49 in the tournament final Saturday night at Borgia's Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.
The win marked the second straight year the Lions topped the Panthers in emphatic fashion after a 21-point win in last year's final.
“Well, we knew we in our hearts we were No. 1, but we just go with the flow,” U. City coach Kelvin Lee said. “It all plays out. Whatever they give us, we're gonna take it and then you've still got to play the game.”
After getting routed by U. City in last year's final, Zumwalt North went on to win 25 of its final 28 games en route to a 27-4 campaign and a fourth-place finish in Class 5. Much of the cast has changed this year, but the Panthers hope they can have the same type of season despite another early tourney final setback.
“We need to get back into practice, work in there to fix some things and use it as a chance to get better,” North coach Michael Uffmann said. “And our schedule ain't gonna get any easier with Jackson and Whitfield coming up, so these are games you want to play in November and hopefully that makes us better for March.”
All three of the Lions' all-tournament team members hit double-figure scoring in the title game. Carlton Thomas led the way with 20 points, tournament MVP Larry Abbey tossed in 15 points and freshman Jayden Creighton added 13 points in his first Borgia final.
“It feels great, but I couldn't do it without my main man Carlton. I don't think none of this would be possible,” said Abbey, a senior guard. “We just stepped up, played our role and got the 'W' for the team.”
All-tournament selection Connor Turnbull led the Panthers (2-1) with 18 points, while Kobe Anderson celebrated an all-tournament nod in his first Borgia go-around with 9 points.
Sixteen of Turnbull's points came in the first three quarters, as he was held to just two free throw makes in the final period.
“Down the stretch, we've got a 6-10 kid that can score the basketball and we did not do a good job of getting him the ball whenever we needed a bucket,” Uffmann said. “That was something we talked about with the young group of making sure we understand what to do when we need a basket.”
U. City jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and then scored eight straight points following Turnbull's late first quarter exit with two fouls to storm to a 17-4 advantage. North trimmed the deficit to four points by halftime and forged a 27-27 tie on a Bobby Edwards jumper early in the third quarter.
It was a 35-33 U. City lead with three minutes to go in the third when the Lions turned up the defensive pressure and it gave the Panthers all kinds of fits. Several turnovers led to easy buckets and U. City went on a quick 11-3 run to close the quarter with a 10-point lead.
“We just had to pick it up,” Lee said. “We set the tone early and then we kind of relaxed a little bit. And then we picked it back up again and that pressure busted a pipeline open, so that's what we had to do.”
The comeback from the early deficit seemed to take a toll on the Panthers' efforts for a second rally.
“We exhausted so much energy on our first comeback,” Uffmann said. “These young guys were trying to figure out the speed of U. City on the fly. Then, we did adjust and we did OK, but I think we used up all we had on back-to-back nights.”
The lead ballooned to as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter before settling into the final margin of 19, as the Lions hoisted the championship trophy once again as they hope it will lead to another strong season just as it did a year ago.
“This is a good tournament,” Lee said. “We like coming down here and playing in this environment. Last night (a semifinal win over host Borgia) helped our team. Packed house. Close game. That's why we come down here.”