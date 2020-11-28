University City tops Fort Zumwalt North to win Borgia tournament title

WASHINGTON — When it comes to dunking the basketball, University City Lions senior Jalen Hampton doesn't rate them. He leaves that to others.
Hampton, a 6-foot-7 forward, slammed home three monster dunks Saturday night in scoring a team-high 26 points. He guided the Lions to a 69-48 victory over the Fort Zumwalt North Panthers in the championship game of the 68th annual Borgia Turkey Tournament.
Hampton was named the tournament's MVP and got a nice mounted basketball as a souvenir.
"He sure looks good," University City Kelvin Lee said about Hampton. "He's a special player. He's got all the skills. He'll have a lot of D-I (Division I) interest. If coaches could get out and scout, they'd be in this gym looking at him."
Lee, who previously coached at Chaminade and St. Mary's, said Hampton belongs in some elite company of former players he's coached.
"Honest to God, I've had some great players like David Lee, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum and those guys, and he stacks up there with them as far as athleticism," Kelvin Lee said. "He's coming on with his shot. But his athletic ability, my gosh, that was on display here tonight everyone to see. He can play."
Hampton is more modest in his assessment of his ability.
"It's a team game," Hampton said. "I don't do this alone. I couldn't do anything without my teammates. We've got a good team. It feels good to win this tournament. It feels this could be the start of something big for us."
In the first quarter, Hampton dunked and fell as he fouled and didn't know he had connected on his one-handed slam. In the second quarter on a fast break, Hampton drew applause from those in attendance at Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium, when he drove home a 360-degree dunk. In the third quarter, Hampton used a tomahawk slam to make it 60-35.
"I don't really think about them that much," Hampton said. "I just dunk it and get back on defense. The first one, I didn't even know it went in until I got up and the referee told me. The 360 came on a fast break so I time to think about that one. The third one, I couldn't think of nothing so I just went with the one hand. They all count. My teammates love them. It gets them all hyped up."
Junior guard Carlton Thomas, who fed Hampton on one of his dunks, like his teammate's style.
"I like to get the ball to him as much as I can," Thomas said. "He's fun to be around. He'll get us the ball, too. He's not a selfish teammate. We all feed off each other."
The Lions jumped out to a 7-1 lead and led 16-8 after the first quarter. It was in the second quarter that University City salted the game away.
Employing a full-court press that stymied the Panthers, the Lions went from a 21-13 lead to take command and end the first half up 34-15. University City snared the Panthers with a 11-0 run in that spurt.
The Lions never allowed more one shot per trip for Fort Zumwalt North and forced several turnovers that led to easy baksets.
"We play team ball," Lee said. "We've got such good speed. I'd put my guards (sophomore Barry Thomas and Thomas) up against anybody. I've had some good ones over the years but this one here is really good, too. We turned up the intensity there in the second quarter and that was a big key."
Panthers coach Michael Uffmann agreed.
"We didn't go a great job handling their pressure," Uffmann said. "That's what they excel at. This is the type of game you want to play at this time of the year where you're going to challenged in every way. That team is really, really good. Porter is a really good player. That team plays really hard. They make you work offensively and we didn't do much offensively. Their pressure exposed us quite a bit."
Fort Zumwalt North netted just one field goal in the final 6 minutes, 17 seconds of the half. The Panthers were able to hit only two free throws in that span.
Hampton also drew the assignment guarding Lee's son — Panthers senior guard KJ Lee. Hampton got one instruction from his coach on what to do regarding playing his son.
"Coach told me to go at him," Hampton said. "We're buddies. I know him pretty well. It's fun competing against KJ."
The elder Lee thought Hampton did a good job. But he noted it was hard to coach against his son.
"It was tough playing against my son," Lee said. "He's a good player."
The younger Lee led Fort Zumwalt North with 19 points. Drake Stevenson added 11 points.
"Lee and Stevenson are our leaders," Uffmann said. "They are skilled players and they know what to do out there for us."
Thomas, a transfer from St. Charles, added 12 points for the Lions.
"He played really well tonight," Lee said about Thomas. "He's just a sophomore and he'll continue to get better. Carlton Thomas also played well and so did Brandon Ming. I've got a lot of good players. I love them all."
This was University City's first time in the tournament since 2011. Lee was happy with the championship.
"We didn't want to drive down here all the way for nothing," Lee quipped. "This is a great tournament. It's a heck of an environment to play in. It's a shame it wasn't packed like it should have been, but it was still good basketball. It was a great game tonight."
It was the second consecutive year for the Panthers to finish second. Washington won the 2019 tournament.
"We're still striving to be the top dog here," Uffmann said. "But this was a fantastic learning experience for us. We definitely know where we need to be at for the rest of the season."
Borgia won the third-place game with a 37-32 win over Washington. Max Meyers led Borgia with 14 points and Grant Schroeder chipped in 11. Todd Beig led Washington with 9 points.
University City 69, Fort Zumwalt North 48
