Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/8/2020
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (15-0)1
2. Chaminade (8-0)3
3. CBC (7-4)2
4. Francis Howell (10-1)5
5. Mehlville (9-1)7
6. O'Fallon (11-3)6
7. De Smet (8-3)8
8. McCluer (10-2)10
9. East St. Louis (8-4)NR
10. Webster Groves (8-3)NR
On the bubble: Hazelwood Central (6-5), Belleville East (10-5), Alton (9-6), Washington (9-0), Ladue (6-3), Belleville West (7-7), Edwardsville (7-5), Fort Zumwalt North (8-5), Summit (7-3), Fort Zumwalt South (7-2)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-3)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4)2
3. Trinity (9-2)3
4. MICDS (10-1)NR
5. Lift For Life (12-4)7
6. Confluence (5-5)6
7. Westminster (7-3)10
8. O'Fallon Christian (11-2)NR
9. Mater Dei (14-3)4
10. University City (4-5)9
On the bubble: St. Dominic (6-4), Lutheran North (11-4), Soldan (4-4), Freeburg (12-3), Columbia (10-4), Alton Marquette (10-5), Borgia (5-5), Priory (9-2), Hancock (7-2), St. Pius X (8-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
