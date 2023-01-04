Updated rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (9-1)
|3
|2. Belleville East (13-2)
|1
|3. O'Fallon (12-4)
|6
|4. CBC (9-5)
|4
|5. Chaminade (5-1)
|2
|6. Collinsville (12-5)
|5
|7. Kirkwood (9-0)
|NR
|8. Ladue (9-3)
|10
|9. De Smet (7-3)
|8
|10. Troy Buchanan (8-3)
|7
|On the bubble: Vianney (9-5), Parkway West (8-3), Mascoutah (13-4), Francis Howell (6-5), Parkway South (10-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-5)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3)
|2
|3. Breese Central (14-2)
|3
|4. MICDS (9-3)
|4
|5. Miller Career (7-4)
|NR
|6. Columbia (14-2)
|6
|7. John Burroughs (7-4)
|7
|8. Borgia (12-0)
|8
|9. Westminster (7-5)
|NR
|10. Whitfield (6-6)
|9
|On the bubble: Lift For Life (5-4), St. Charles (10-2), Gibault (12-3), Mater Dei (8-6), Orchard Farm (8-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked