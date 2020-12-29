Vardeman's key stretch helps Eureka hold off Lutheran South

EUREKA — The Eureka boys basketball team has been the model for balanced scoring this season with four players averaging at least 10 points per game.
But with one of those players not in uniform and the other three struggling to make shots, the Wildcats watched an 11-point lead vaporize to two points in the final minute Tuesday.
Eureka was in need of a new hero.
Luke Vardeman put on his cape.
In the final 46 seconds, Vardeman corralled an offensive rebound, made a steal and sank four free throws as Eureka survived a furious comeback attempt to defeat Lutheran South 52-45 at Eureka High on Tuesday.
When sophomore Peyton Hunt scored on a baseline drive, it completed an 8-0 run for Lutheran South and cut Eureka’s lead to two points with 1 minute 22 seconds to play.
On the ensuing Eureka possession, junior Caiden Roellig saw a crease, drove into the paint and put up a shot that glanced off the back iron and into the arms of a leaping Vardeman, who was fouled on his putback attempt.
Vardeman, who averages 2.7 points per game and had missed his first three free-throw attempts, calmly stepped to the line and swished both.
“I’m usually pretty high percentage on free throws, so even though I missed my first three, I had to finish strong,” Vardeman said.
Vardeman had been taking his turn battling Lutheran South 6-foot-6 senior Jack Lawson in the post. Lawson had scored 22 points, 16 more than any other Lancers player, and on the trip from the free-throw line to the defensive end, Vardeman had a hunch what the Lancers might do.
“I just knew the ball was going into Lawson and I just had to get my hand in between,” Vardeman said.
Vardeman deflected the bounced entry pass into the arms of Roellig and the Wildcats (7-1) closed out the game on the free throw line, going 5-for-6 in the final 37 seconds, the final two by Vardeman.
“We were in a little bit of a drought there, and those were big plays for us,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said of Vardeman’s late-game heroics. “When they cut it to two points, that was an adverse situation and I’m proud of how we handled it.”
Eureka senior Luke Laudel seemed to face no adversity during an explosive, 11-point first quarter. He escaped the Lancers’ full-court press for two layups, drained a 3-pointer with a lightning-quick release, dropped in a one-handed rainbow from 14 feet, and beat the buzzer with a left-handed layup as the Wildcats opened a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
“I was just trying to be aggressive in the first half and get in the paint,” said Laudel, who led Eureka with 18 points.
Eureka was equally sharp on the defensive end. Led by a smothering performance by senior Nate Parker, the Wildcats moved their feet without fouling, pressured jump shots and forced turnovers.
But near the end of the second quarter, Lutheran South (3-4) switched to a 2-3 zone, and with the combination of missed perimeter jump shots by Eureka and an assortment of low post moves by Lawson, the Lancers trimmed a 12-point deficit to 26-19 at the half.
“I thought we were getting good shots,” Kirby said. “Even when they went 2-3, they just didn’t go in, so we just wanted to keep doing the same thing in the second half.”
And the balance that has defined the Eureka offense this season was on full display after intermission. The Wildcats hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, one each by junior Alex Wangerin, senior Trace Ruckman, Roellig and Laudel as the lead ballooned to 13 points.
“We share the ball very well, and we’re always looking to get the best shot possible,” Laudel said.
And the defense on Lawson was a team endeavor for Eureka. Playing without 6-foot-5 junior Carson Smith, the Wildcats turned to Vardeman and senior Trace Ruckman to limit his effect on the game.
“I was trying to front him as best as I could and we’d have help coming on the back side,” Ruckman said. “It was a collective effort on him today.”
But midway through the fourth quarter, the perimeter shots for Eureka stopped falling, and a pair of baskets by Lawson, a 3-pointer by Ben Rauh and the baseline drive by Hunt put Lutheran South within two points before Vardeman made the plays to preserve victory.
“We stopped making self-inflicted mistakes and we were able to cut into the lead, but when you’re playing a good team like Eureka, it’s hard to come all the way back and win,” Lutheran South Brian Lind said.
Eureka is 7-1 for the second time in the last three seasons, which Kirby credits to sharing the ball on offense, playing team defense and getting important contributions from reserves like Vardeman.
“We had guys step up that played more minutes than they usually do, and it worked itself out,” Kirby said.