Vardeman's key stretch helps Eureka hold off Lutheran South

Eureka was equally sharp on the defensive end. Led by a smothering performance by senior Nate Parker, the Wildcats moved their feet without fouling, pressured jump shots and forced turnovers.

But near the end of the second quarter, Lutheran South (3-4) switched to a 2-3 zone, and with the combination of missed perimeter jump shots by Eureka and an assortment of low post moves by Lawson, the Lancers trimmed a 12-point deficit to 26-19 at the half.

“I thought we were getting good shots,” Kirby said. “Even when they went 2-3, they just didn’t go in, so we just wanted to keep doing the same thing in the second half.”

And the balance that has defined the Eureka offense this season was on full display after intermission. The Wildcats hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, one each by junior Alex Wangerin, senior Trace Ruckman, Roellig and Laudel as the lead ballooned to 13 points.

“We share the ball very well, and we’re always looking to get the best shot possible,” Laudel said.

And the defense on Lawson was a team endeavor for Eureka. Playing without 6-foot-5 junior Carson Smith, the Wildcats turned to Vardeman and senior Trace Ruckman to limit his effect on the game.