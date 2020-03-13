Vashon (23-5) vs. Kirksville (22-5)

When, where: 2:45 p.m., St. Charles West
Streaming: Prepcasts.com
Up next: Winner of Helias (22-6) and Webb City (17-9) in a semifinal at 6:15 p.m. March 19 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Breakdown: Vashon makes its fourth quarterfinal appearance in five seasons. The Wolverines won the Class 4 championship in 2016 and 2017. They won the Class 3 championship in 2019. During his coaching career at Imagine College Prep, Madison Prep and now Vashon, skipper Tony Irons has guided his team to the state semifinals eight of the last nine years.
The Wolverines are led by senior swingman and Kentucky recruit Cam’Ron Fletcher, who averages 21 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forward and Georgetown recruit Kobe Clark averages 11.2 points, 9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Senior guard Phil Russell averages 15.5 points and 4.7 assists. He’s knocked down 61 of his 111 3-pointers and more than 81 percent of his free throws. Junior forward Nick Kern is good for 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Kirksville advanced to its first quarterfinal since 1999 according to the Kirksville Daily Express. The Tigers rallied in the final moments to beat St. Dominic 77-74 on Tuesday. Kirksville has made one state semifinal in its history according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book.
Guard Noah Copeland exploded for 36 points against St. Dominic after pumping in 24 points against Fulton in the district championship game.