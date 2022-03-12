Vashon beats Mexico to reach Class 4 state semifinals

COTTLEVILLE — It's getting to be common for the Vashon Wolverines to reach the Final Four, but it's going to be something new for freshman Trey Williams, Jr.

Williams, a 6-foot guard, is one of three talented freshmen that see considerable playing time. Williams scored 15 points, all on 3-point shots, and helped lead Vashon to a 69-44 Class 4 quarterfinal victory Saturday afternoon over the previously undefeated Mexico Bulldogs before a standing room-only crowd at Francis Howell Central.

"I was really dialed in today," Williams said. "Coming in today, we knew it was a big game. We knew they'd have lot of fans here and it would be loud. Our coach told us we'd have to come out and play for us."

It's the fourth successive season the Wolverines have advanced to the quarterfinal round. They have yet to lose a quarterfinal in Tony Irons' seven years as coach.

Freshman guard Dierre Hill Jr. scored 14 points, connecting on nine of 10 free throw opportunities. Junior forward Kennard Davis Jr. and junior guard Jayden Nicholson each added 10 points for the Wolverines (25-4).

"I thought we all executed really well today," Irons said. "Our energy was good. Defensively, we were dialed in. Our kids played hard. That's the big thing. All year, we've relied on our defense because we've got a young team."

Vashon was hot from 3-point land, hitting 10 of 21 shots from beyond the arc.

"Our shots were timely," Irons said. "We had a great shootaround. We were shooting with confidence. That carried over into the game."

Vashon will face New Madrid County Central (21-7) at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game at the Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus in Springfield. New Madrid County advanced after scoring a 59-47 win over Lift For Life (19-10) in a Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday at Jefferson College.

"It's always nice to go to Springfield in March," Irons said. "I went to college in Branson, so my college teammates will be there at the games, so I'll get a chance to see them."

Taking this bunch to the Final Four is something Irons had hoped would happen.

"Man, I'm excited. This one feels like the very first time," Irons said. "With these guys, we're really young and to see them grow up over the course of the year was really special. We're going to get prepared and go play."

Williams agreed.

"This will be my first time going to the Final Four because I'm a freshman," Williams said. "I'm pretty excited. We have a lot of tradition and I'd like to help add to it."

Vashon captured Missouri Class 4 state titles in 2021 and '19, and won back to back crowns in 2016 and '17. There was no championship finals held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vashon program has 12 overall state championships.

Senior guard Isaiah Reams led Mexico's attack with 15 points. Senior forward Daeye Miller added 13 points for the Bulldogs (28-1).

The Wolverines wasted little time in setting the tone.

"We knew we had to attack them," Williams said. "We forced some turnovers."

After a charging foul wiped out a Mexico layup in the opening minute of the game, Vashon ran off seven unanswered points. From deep in the left corner, Williams hit nothing but net after Nicholson hit a basket. Anthoni Sandford followed with a layup to complete the run.

Vashon led 15-8 after the first quarter after Mexico scored the final four points. The swarming Wolverines forced the Bulldogs into nine turnovers in the opening eight minutes. Mexico had just seven shots, making two.

"We emphasize pressure," Davis said. "We wanted to contain them as much as possible."

Bulldogs coach Darren Pappas knew what Vashon was capable of doing in the game.

"When a team gets hot, it's hard to stop," Pappas said. "I wish we wouldn't have dug ourselves too big of a hole there in the first half. They were dictating the pace and the style of play that they are capable of playing. We didn't secure the boards and they got some second and third periods. We tried to weather the storm."

Williams hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter including one with four seconds left to give Vashon a 35-17 halftime advantage for its largest lead in the first two periods.

"That Williams kid was shooting it lights out," Pappas said. "He's a big-time player and big time players step up in big moments."

Mexico hit only nine of 18 free-throw attempts in the first half.

"We didn't hit as many free throws as I would have liked in the first half," Pappas said. "That would have kept it a little closer."

The Bulldogs mounted a charge in the third quarter. Mexico matched its first-half output with 17 points but still trailed 48-34 going into the final frame.

The Bulldogs scored nine unanswered points cutting the Vashon lead to 10 at 42-32. However, junior guard Mason Mosley hit a 3-pointer and after Miller scored with 14 seconds left, Williams put an exclamation point on the period with his final 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

"That one felt good," Williams said.

Irons is impressed by Williams' play this season.

"He doesn't play like a freshman," Irons said. "He has a lot of poise. Trey is special when he gets his feet set. We live with that. He shoots with confidence."

Vashon left no doubt who was in charge. Davis hit back-to-back 3 pointers as the Wolverines went on a 13-0 run to effectively close out the game.

"I was shooting earlier in the game and I wasn't hitting anything," Davis said. "Coach said to keep shooting. I hit one that got my momentum going."

Pappas didn't want his team defined by the lone loss of the season.

"Give credit to the guys. They left it all out there," Pappas said. "We tried to compete with their physicality and athleticism. I told the guys this one loss can't dictate your entire career. They've won 50 games in two seasons and only lost five. That says a lot about our seniors and the work they've put in."