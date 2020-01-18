Vashon bounces back to finish third at Tournament of Champions

“That never happens,” Washington coach Conley Phipps said. “In this environment with these teams that we play, all our games have been fairly low scoring. That’s what can happen when you have two good teams out there that scout and work hard and try to defend each other. For us to score in the 40s and 50s two nights in a row that’s not what we want to do. That’s probably not when we’re at our best.”

The Hornets won their state championship last season with a six-man rotation. Phipps finds his horses and rides them as far they’ll take him. Over the course of three games against high-level opponents their legs eventually wore out.

“I think there’s no doubt it affected us, for sure. I think we got tired last night and we got tired tonight,” Phipps said. “They’re used to it. I think the difference was we got more tired because of the talent level we played all three nights.”

Vashon took full advantage as it made Washington chase the ball on every possession. The Wolverines worked it inside, outside, inside and then around again until they got the shot they wanted.

“We were just eating up clock,” Bailey said. “We made them guard.”

When Vashon converted those long possessions into points it was deflating for Washington.