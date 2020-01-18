Vashon bounces back to finish third at Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recko Bailey caught the ball in corner Saturday night.
A junior guard for the Vashon boys basketball team, Bailey had a good look at a pocket 3-pointer. He didn't want a good shot in the fourth quarter - he wanted a great one.
Bailey whipped the ball to senior guard Phil Russell who immediately sent it back to him. Bailey squared up and buried his second long-range shot in three games to help Vashon beat Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington 62-51 in the third-place game of the Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (10-4) finished 2-1 at the ultra-competitive Tournament of Champions and it picked up Saturday’s win behind its depth.
Vashon coach Tony Irons found minutes for 11 players. When his Wolverines opened up the first quarter sluggish for the third consecutive game he was quick to make changes. Off went Russell and senior forward Kobe Clark. Senior forward Cam’Ron Fletcher soon followed. In came Bailey, senior forward Sergio McClain and freshman forward Kennard Davis Jr. Junior guard Travon Love, senior forward Antwon Richardson and freshman forward Anthoni Sanford also saw big minutes as the Wolverines dug out of a 12-6 hole at the end of the first.
“We just had to find energy. That’s what it is,” Irons said. “We wanted to see who we were today. We wanted to see what our character was coming back today.”
Love scored a bucket on the opening possession of the second quarter and then Fletcher returned. A 6-foot-8 Kentucky recruit, Fletcher scored half of his 14 points in the second quarter and was a monster on the glass as he pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds.
Junior forward Nick Kern continued his strong showing in Springfield. The 6-foot-6 swingman scored all six of Vashon’s points in the first quarter but also picked up two fouls.
In all the substitutions Irons made he let Kern stay on the court and find his way.
“When he’s playing hard like that there’s chances he’s going to get those fouls. You have to have confidence in him to play through it,” Irons said. “Everything we’re trying to do right now is to prepare us down the road and there may be a game where he has to play with those types of fouls.”
Kern picked up his third foul with 2:42 to play in the second quarter but when he stepped off the court Russell and Clark returned with the Wolverines holding a 17-12 lead.
Vashon took a 21-17 lead into halftime.
Oklahoma’s defending Class 6A champion, Booker T. Washington (8-5) averaged 75 points last season and was scoring at a 70 points per game clip this year. To head into the locker room with 17 points was not what the Hornets wanted nor expected.
“That never happens,” Washington coach Conley Phipps said. “In this environment with these teams that we play, all our games have been fairly low scoring. That’s what can happen when you have two good teams out there that scout and work hard and try to defend each other. For us to score in the 40s and 50s two nights in a row that’s not what we want to do. That’s probably not when we’re at our best.”
The Hornets won their state championship last season with a six-man rotation. Phipps finds his horses and rides them as far they’ll take him. Over the course of three games against high-level opponents their legs eventually wore out.
“I think there’s no doubt it affected us, for sure. I think we got tired last night and we got tired tonight,” Phipps said. “They’re used to it. I think the difference was we got more tired because of the talent level we played all three nights.”
Vashon took full advantage as it made Washington chase the ball on every possession. The Wolverines worked it inside, outside, inside and then around again until they got the shot they wanted.
“We were just eating up clock,” Bailey said. “We made them guard.”
When Vashon converted those long possessions into points it was deflating for Washington.
“It hurts,” senior guard Bryce Thompson said. “You fight all that time and they get an easy layup. It’s like dang.”
Vashon led 39-29 at the end of the third and extended it to 42-29 just more than a minutes into the fourth behind a layup and a free throw from Kern who finished with a team-high 20 points on 8 of 9 shooting. He also had six rebounds.
Washington was on its last legs but it still threw a scare into Vashon late in the fourth. The Hornets managed an 6-0 run in a little over a minute to trim the lead to 49-43 with 2:52 to play.
The Wolverines broke the press and Clark threw down a dunk to break the dry spell. He had four of his six points in the fourth quarter.
Russell finished with six points and three assists. Bailey had seven points and played a team-high 25 minutes. Eight players scored for Vashon. Washington only went seven deep. Senior guard Trey Phipps led the way with 20 points.
“If we play the right way, play hard and play together we can play with some of the best teams in the country,” Irons said. “If we don’t play the way we’re capable of playing anybody can beat us. That’s what I take away from it.”