Vashon cleans the glass to power past De Smet

Jayden Nicholson was off to have his head examined Monday night.

He was in need of stiches or glue to close a nasty gash.

At least it came in a win.

A junior swingman for the Vashon boys basketball team, Nicholson was a dominant presence as the Wolverines overpowered De Smet in the second half for a 65-50 home win.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (20-4) ended its one-game losing streak after losing at home Saturday for the first time since 2020.

Vashon has now split its most recent two-game series with De Smet. The Spartans defended their home court last season with an 48-41 victory. It was Vashon’s only loss as it won the Missouri Class 4 state championship.

“We just had to come back and win this year,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson scored 17 points, hauled in 10 rebounds and handed out three assists as the Wolverines dominated on the glass.

“He brought it, he brought the intensity,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “He can hit some shots, but when he’s at his best, is when he’s getting downhill, getting on the offensive glass and getting second and third shots for us. That’s who he has to be for us to be successful.”

Vashon outrebounded De Smet 39-21 with a hearty helping of the points coming on the offensive end. The second-chance points were significant as Wolverines turned a 32-27 halftime lead into a 51-35 edge at the end of the third quarter.

“It wasn’t our offense or defense, their offense or defense it was the fifty-fifty balls,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “We couldn’t get an offensive rebound, they got plenty of offensive rebounds, they got plenty of loose balls. We’d have possessions where we did a great job on defense, got some deflections and the loose ball is out there and we didn’t come out with them. At the end of the game, that’s giving them way too many possessions. It’s hard to overcome that.”

The No. 4 large school, De Smet (18-8) led 14-11 at the end of the first as senior guard Brian Taylor got loose. A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee signee, Taylor had a steal and a dunk, scored a tough runner and was creating for the Spartans.

Much of that dried up as Vashon found its groove in the second quarter. Freshman guard Trey Williams Jr. knocked down a jumper to start things off and the Wolverines started to roll.

Junior swingman Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. had a long-range bucket. Junior forward Anthoni Sandford had a putback and a layup, then Nicholson had a 3-point play to put Vashon ahead 23-16 three minutes into the second quarter.

Williams was particularly effective as he scored 14 points and knocked down four 3-pointers to help bring De Smet out of its zone defense.

“They were trying to make us shoot a lot of threes and extend us so we just had to attack it the whole game,” Nicholson said.

Davis finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Sandford had eight points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Cameron Stovall had nine points, too.

Junior guard Mason Mosley had five points including a 3 just before the halftime buzzer for a 32-27 lead.

Throughout Vashon’s second-quarter run De Smet was able to keep the Wolverines from getting too far ahead. Senior forward Jemeal Goines scored 12 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Junior guard Justin Duff had 12 points including a 3 that made it 26-20 with 3 minutes and 14 seconds to play.

But in the third quarter, Vashon’s defense clamped down and De Smet struggled to find consistent scoring opportunities.

“In the third quarter, we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Williams said. “That three they got at the end of the half was a bit of a dagger. There was a couple of big possessions where they converted and we didn’t. That’s where the separation happens.”

Trey Williams opened up the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 54-35 which would equal Vashon’s largest lead of the game. De Smet tried to get back in the game by extending its defense and pressuring the Wolverines. De Smet gave Vashon some trouble, especially after Nicholson had to leave the game to have his cut tended to but it was too little, too late. The Spartans were unable to get closer than 13 points.

“When you get down they’re a hard team to press, a hard team to get turnovers,” Kent Williams said.

De Smet’s regular season is over. It will next be in action at the Class 5 District 3 tournament Saturday at its home court. The No. 2 seed in the district behind No. 1 seed Westminster, which will host the district semifinals and final next week, and ahead of No. 3 seed Cardinal Ritter, De Smet has an absolute battle on its hands if it hopes to emerge as the champion of the best district tournament in the state.

That’s why the Spartans spent Monday night off Cass Avenue.

“We wanted a challenge,” Kent Williams said. “They’ve won state several years in a row and you want this to be one of your last games of the year to challenge yourselves. I think our regular season has prepared us for what we have to go through.”

Vashon closes out its regular season with a road trip to Webster Groves on Friday. The Wolverines are the reigning Class 4 champion and have been put through the ringer the last two weeks with games against Whitney Young, East St. Louis, Westminster and Webster Groves.

“I don’t know if I was crazy or not getting us into this gauntlet, but the thing is, we wanted to be challenged,” Irons said. “We wanted to get ourselves prepared for districts. We want to find the best competition we can find. If we can use these opportunities to get better and know a little bit about ourselves before we go into it, that’s what we’re looking for.”

