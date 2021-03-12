Vashon cruises back to the final four with win over New Madrid County

Kern was tagged with three first-half fouls and was forced to watch most of the half from the bench. The Virginia Commonwealth University commit more than made up for his absence with a strong third quarter performance.

The 6-foot-6 forward tallied 10 of his 14 points in the third period and ripped down five boards in eight minutes.

Vashon used its depth to overcome its foul troubles.

"We don't know who it will be, but we're at the point in the season where someone has to step up every night," Vashon coach Tony Irons said.

Gilbert, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas commit, led the way with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds. He dished out five assists, picked up three steals and drew four charges on defense.

"He was dialed in from the start," Irons said. "He's been in big games, but I don't know if he's played in this type of game. Playing at Vashon is a little different. For him to step up, that says something about him and what he's going to be."

The Vashon offense continued to click despite the foul trouble endured by Kern and senior Recko Bailey.