Vashon cruises back to the final four with win over New Madrid County

Nicholas Kern was simmering while sitting on the bench in the first half.
The Vashon High senior forward didn't have an outlet for that pent up anger, so he sat and stewed.
"I was really upset because that first half I got into foul trouble quick," Kern said. "My mom told me to turn up — so I had to turn up."
Mom knows best.
When Kern finally got back into the contest in the second half, he unleashed all of his fury on New Madrid County Central.
Despite battling foul trouble throughout the night, Vashon cruised to a 72-52 win in a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Friday at Vashon.
"It's just a great feeling," Vashon senior Keshon Gilbert said. "It's a blessing to get all the way to (the semifinals)."
Vashon (14-1) will face Blair Oaks (24-4) in a semifinal game on March 19 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
The Wolverines have reached the final four for the fifth time in the last six seasons. They won the title in 2016, 2017 and 2019. They advanced to the semifinal round last year, but the season was halted by COVID-19 before the final four could take place.
"To get it taken from me last year, it hurt a lot," Kern said. "To get to that point again, it feels great."
Kern was tagged with three first-half fouls and was forced to watch most of the half from the bench. The Virginia Commonwealth University commit more than made up for his absence with a strong third quarter performance.
The 6-foot-6 forward tallied 10 of his 14 points in the third period and ripped down five boards in eight minutes.
Vashon used its depth to overcome its foul troubles.
"We don't know who it will be, but we're at the point in the season where someone has to step up every night," Vashon coach Tony Irons said.
Gilbert, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas commit, led the way with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds. He dished out five assists, picked up three steals and drew four charges on defense.
"He was dialed in from the start," Irons said. "He's been in big games, but I don't know if he's played in this type of game. Playing at Vashon is a little different. For him to step up, that says something about him and what he's going to be."
The Vashon offense continued to click despite the foul trouble endured by Kern and senior Recko Bailey.
"They didn't miss a beat without them," New Madrid County Central coach Lennies McFerren said. "They came out and didn't miss any opportunity to continue doing what they were doing."
Vashon outscored New Madrid 22-8 in the second quarter to take control.
Senior Trevon Love poured in 16 points for the winners. Bailey added 11 points.
The New Madrid offense struggled against Vashon's full-court pressure. The Eagles (20-1) turned the ball over five times to start the game.
"New Madrid is a final four team," Irons said. "We knew that coming into tonight and we couldn't let them get out to a great start - we had to jump out on them."
The Eagles were able to make a run in the third quarter, leaning heavily on Jadis Jones, who scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half.
"We were trying to get him the ball, but the thing about it, he had to go against three or four people," McFerren said. "Everyone played as well as they could, but again, they ran against a team that gave us everything and more."