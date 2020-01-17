Vashon falls to Oak Hill in Tournament of Champions semifinal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With a national audience watching, the national powerhouse took care of business Friday night.
Without standout Jamari Sibley for the second half due to injury, Oak Hill Academy (Va.) powered past Vashon 56-51 in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
The No. 3 team in the nation according to MaxPreps, Oak Hill (25-1) advanced to Saturday’s championship game. It’s the Warriors' fourth appearance at the Tournament of Champions and they have yet to lose in the tournament.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (9-4) never led and trailed by as many as 10 points in the second quarter. The Wolverines were unable to get their offense in gear. Oak Hill dared Vashon to shoot and Vashon couldn’t put the ball in the basket, especially in the first half.
The Wolverines hit 21 of 66 shots and were 5 of 20 from behind the arc.
Oak Hill led 28-20 at halftime.
Sibley, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, collided with Vashon junior forward Nick Kern under the basket and suffered a broken forearm 15 seconds into the third quarter. He had four points and six rebounds.
“We missed him when he went out,” Oak Hill coach Steve Smith said. “He’s played great.”
Sibley’s contributions rebounding the ball were missed in particular. Vashon outrebounded Oak Hill 39-29, including 24 offensive rebounds. All those rebounds translated into 26 second-chance points for the Wolverines, but they were never able to overcome the early hole they put themselves in.
“We weren’t playing as a team,” Vashon senior forward Cam’Ron Fletcher said. “We weren’t playing to our best potential. We weren’t listening to what the coaches were saying. We were trying to do our own thing.”
Vashon trailed 11-2 at one point in the first quarter and went into the second quarter behind 11-5 after a 3-pointer by senior forward Sergio McClain.
With Vashon struggling to score, Fletcher took it upon himself to try to pick up the slack. He finished with a game-high 28 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. He was the only Wolverines player to break double digits and shot 12 of 28 from the field.
Senior swingman Kobe Clark had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Senior guard Phil Russell scored six points, all in the second half.
After exploding for 51 points over his last two games, Russell was a focal point of Oak Hill’s defensive efforts. The 6-foot Southeast Missouri State recruit was blanketed early and often. He attempted one field goal in the first half and only hit one for the game. He did connect all three of his free-throw attempts.
“You have to give them credit, the guys that were blanketing him are really good players,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “(Russell) has to be able to adjust and trust in what we’re doing as far as being a screener and getting people open. I think he got frustrated because he couldn’t get catches and couldn’t do certain things.”
Vashon junior guard Recko Bailey was a bright spot for the Wolverines. Undersized at 5-foot-10, he still managed to haul in nine rebounds among the trees. He handed out a team-best four assists, made a steal and took two charges. He had one turnover in 26 minutes of action.
“One thing we never question about him is his effort,” Irons said. “He plays as hard as he can when he gets the opportunities. He made some plays defensively and he made some great passes. He pushed the tempo. He got us at the speed we wanted to play at.”