Vashon falls to Oak Hill in Tournament of Champions semifinal

Sibley’s contributions rebounding the ball were missed in particular. Vashon outrebounded Oak Hill 39-29, including 24 offensive rebounds. All those rebounds translated into 26 second-chance points for the Wolverines, but they were never able to overcome the early hole they put themselves in.

“We weren’t playing as a team,” Vashon senior forward Cam’Ron Fletcher said. “We weren’t playing to our best potential. We weren’t listening to what the coaches were saying. We were trying to do our own thing.”

Vashon trailed 11-2 at one point in the first quarter and went into the second quarter behind 11-5 after a 3-pointer by senior forward Sergio McClain.

With Vashon struggling to score, Fletcher took it upon himself to try to pick up the slack. He finished with a game-high 28 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. He was the only Wolverines player to break double digits and shot 12 of 28 from the field.

Senior swingman Kobe Clark had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Senior guard Phil Russell scored six points, all in the second half.