Vashon fights off Westminster in second half to claim 12th state championship

The Wolverines (16-1) used an 11-0 run in the second half to claim their 12th overall championship, putting them alone in second place among all-time boys titles behind Scott County Central (18).

Technically, Vashon won the championship for the fourth time in the last five years that the tournament has been contested. It also won titles in 2016 and 2017.

No matter the numbers, Irons was super-proud of his team, which had to undergo a 24-day break due to COVID-19 complications in the middle of the season.

"This one is even more special," Irons said. "The circumstances of having to play with masks and all different things — they could have gone in the opposite direction. But everyone stayed the course."

Kern, who is headed to Virginia Commonwealth, and Gilbert, bound for UNLV, sparked the game-deciding run along with Caleb Jones, Recko Bailey and Trevon Love, who each turned in heads-up plays down the stretch.

"Most of the game we played at their (slow) tempo," Kern said. "We finally got things going our way."

Sophomore Kennard Davis, who finished with 14 points and five rebounds, kick-started the momentum-changing spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing to stretch the lead to 32-27 in the final minute of the third period.