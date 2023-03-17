SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It goes by many times.

The Vashon sprint. The dash to the finish line. The run to the title.

Whatever it's called, the meaning is loud and clear.

The Wolverines executed their traditional championship celebration Friday afternoon after knocking off Park Hills Central 64-37 in the Class 4 boys basketball title clash at JQH Arena.

Vashon (24-7) claimed its fourth successive title and grabbed its 14th overall crown. That total is second behind Scott County Central, which has a state record 18 championships to its credit.

After the pictures and trophy presentation, the Vashon players gathered at center court and sprinted at full speed out of the arena yelling and screaming along the way. The group did not slow down until it reached the locker room.

"We're happy, that's how we let it all out," senior forward Kennard Davis said.

Added senior Jayden Nicholson, "Just having fun."

The move has become a tradition for the Public High School power, which finished the season on a 17-game winning streak.

Dierre Hill Jr. and Trey Williams Jr. led a balanced attack with 12 points each.

Davis, a 6-foot-6-inch skyscraper, had nine points, four rebounds, two blocks and altered three other shots.

"We're winning, it's part of a legacy," said Davis, who is bound for SIU Carbondale. "We made history. We're the first group to have a four-peat."

Vashon coach Tony Irons recorded his sixth title at Vashon and seventh overall.

"It's incredible," Irons said. "To see these guys from their freshman year all the way through until their senior year, seeing how much they've grown, how much better they've gotten, they're just great kids."

The Wolverines were great from start to finish during Friday's contest, which was held on the Missouri State University campus. They bolted out to a 15-5 lead and never looked back.

Central (28-4) scored the final seven points of the first half to get to within 33-22.

Vashon promptly put together an 8-2 run over the first three minutes of the third period to regain control. Davis got the ball rolling with a short jumper. Nicholson added a slashing drive to the basket and Hill contributed a driving layup to the blitz.

Davis hit a pair of foul shots to push the lead to 48-27 with 74 seconds left in the third period.

Seniors Cameron Stovall and Jordan Logan added to showtime in the fourth quarter with a pair of rim-rattling slam dunks.

Stovall chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

Davis, who came into the game averaging a team-best 14 points per game, hit just one shot in the first half. Yet he came through with a host of hustle plays, including a pair of tie-ups on defense that eventually led to baskets.

"Sometimes when your shots aren't falling, you have to do other things to help everyone out," Davis said.

Davis will be returning to Missouri State University during his college career with SIU Carbondale. The schools have an intense Missouri Valley Conference rivalry.

"I was thinking about that coming (off) the court," Davis said. "It's going to be fun."

Williams got the ball rolling early with eight points over the final 2:14 of the first period to get his team off and running. Nicholson also hit a big trey in the blitz.

The Wolverines were 5 of 11 from 3-point range after going 2 for 14 in a semifinal win over Tolton on Thursday.

"We thought that if we got them to shoot some outside shots it might be beneficial to us," Central coach Brad Gross said.

It didn't work out that way. Vashon hit four 3-pointers in the first period to build an early lead.

The Wolverines sported a 7-7 record on Jan. 15 after dropping a 55-45 decision to Neumann Goretti of Philadelphia in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

They were unstoppable the rest of the way.

"More than anything, it's a testament to (our players) and their leadership this year," Irons said. "They did a great job. They had to accept different roles from what they've accepted in the past.

"But it made our team stronger."

It showed against Central.

"Best feeling in the world," Davis said.

Class 4 state championship: Vashon 64, Park Hills Central 37