Vashon holds on to edge Whitney Young

Phil Russell’s legs weren’t cooperating.

A senior guard for the Vashon boys basketball team, Russell and his teammates arrived home early Saturday morning after a long bus ride from the Quincy Shootout. They were up and at shoot around a few hours later with Chicago’s Whitney Young waiting on them that night.

“I was tired,” Russell admitted.

The Wolverines were fatigued but made just enough plays to pull out a 59-56 win over Whitney Young at the Vashon Winter Classic.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (12-4) has won three in a row and seven of its last eight.

Saturday’s win wasn’t one for the highlight reel but was earned with a strong defensive effort on Whitney Young standout guard DJ Steward. A Duke-bound scorer who was recently named a McDonald’s All-American, Steward went off for 40 points to tie the scoring record at the Highland Shootout on Jan. 11.

“The scouting report starts with him and then you work your way back,” Whitney Young coach Tyrone Slaughter said.

Vashon kept the 6-foot-4 Steward in check in the first half as he managed 10 points and took a 33-26 lead into the locker room.