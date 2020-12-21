Vashon product Fletcher asked to step away from Kentucky basketball

Cam’Ron Fletcher’s tenure with the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program is in unchartered territory.
Kentucky coach John Calipari took to his Twitter account on Monday to issue a statement that said “We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order.”
Calipari’s statement came two days after Fletcher had an emotional outburst on the Kentucky bench in which he was reported to have been upset with his lack of playing time. A 6-foot-6 freshman small forward, Fletcher played just two minutes against North Carolina on Saturday and has seen his playing time decrease over the last several games as the Wildcats have struggled to a 1-5 record, their worst start in nearly a century.
Calipari’s statement continued, “We have a culture here that’s been built over the last 11 years AND IT WILL NOT CHANGE. Through good times and bad, this culture is meant to change individuals and change maturity levels. This hurts our team, but this is about Cam and his future. I talked to Cam and his mother and they know I care about him and I love him, but they also understand that there are changes that need to be made. It’s his job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court.”
Fletcher took to his Twitter account on Sunday to issue an apology for his outburst. It read in part, “I was frustrated and let my emotions get the best of me. I always feel I can help the team. I am a team player and it hurts to see my team struggle. That’s why I was frustrated and my emotions peaked. There is no excuse for my behavior at all. I just want to make sure everyone knows I am fully committed to this program and am willing to do whatever I’m asked by my coaches … I made a mistake and I take full ownership.”
Fletcher is averaging just more than 8 minutes per game and made one start. He’s scored 13 total points, grabbed 13 total rebounds and made five steals.
A 2020 Vashon graduate, Fletcher is the first area player to suit up for Kentucky since St. Charles graduate Josh Harrellson. While with the Wolverines, Fletcher was part of two state championships teams and had a third title run cut short by the coronavirus pandemic last spring when the state tournament was canceled prior to the semifinals.
A Post-Dispatch first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Fletcher was a top-50 caliber overall prospect and the No. 10 small forward in 2020 class according to Rivals.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.