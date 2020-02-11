Vashon shoots the lights out, survives Mehlville's comeback bid

Nick Kern brought the home crowd to its feet Tuesday night.
A junior forward for the Vashon boys basketball team, Kern was on the left wing with Mehlville senior center Davion Bradford checking him. The 7-foot Bradford had already batted away one of Kern’s shots.
Kern was undeterred.
The 6-foot-5 Kern put the ball on the floor, drove past Bradford and threw down a one-handed dunk that electrified the gym as Vashon held on for a thrilling 70-63 win over Mehlville at home.
“The first time I went against him he blocked my shot,” Kern said. “I told my coach, ‘I’m going back at him.’ It’s a happy moment. He’s a 7-footer.”
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (15-5) has won back-to-back games and both wins have come against the area’s tallest competitors. On Saturday, the Wolverines knocked off Trinity, which trots out Creighton signee Ryan Kalkbrenner, who also stands 7 feet tall.
Both Bradford and Kalkbrenner are big but Bradford brings a more powerful game in the post as he tips the scales around 260 pounds. Defending him is no picnic, but the Wolverines were able to limit him by denying him the ball and swarming him.
“He’s a good player. He’s going to continue to get better. We wanted to make some things difficult for him,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “We knew if he get position there’s not a whole lot anybody can do with him. You try to push him off the block and make him work. We doubled teamed him some. We wanted to dig on him when he dribbled it.”
Bradford scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. With Vashon focusing on limiting its center, the other Panthers had opportunities to step up. King Waller and Lamontay Daughtery answered the call.
A senior guard, Waller teamed up with Bradford to score 22 of Mehville’s 26 first-half points.
In the second half, it was Daughtery’s turn as he scored nine of his 13 points after halftime. Waller finished with a team-high 23 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. The 6-foot-8 Daughtery was a monster on the glass with 15 rebounds. He also had two steals and two blocks.
Vashon led 37-26 at the break.
The Wolverines appeared poised to drop the hammer on Mehlville in the second half. Waller was forced to the bench with four fouls in the third quarter and did not score. Vashon senior guard Nathaniel Norman Jr. buried a corner 3-pointer to put the Wolverines up 44-29 with 4 minutes and 48 seconds to play in the third
As a team, Vashon was sensational from behind the arc as it knocked down 12 3-pointers. Senior swingman Cam’Ron Fletcher started the party when he buried four long-range shots in the first quarter. A 6-foot-6 Kentucky signee, Fletcher finished with 24 points, three steals and blocked three shots.
Senior guard and Southeast Missouri signee Phil Russell scored 15 points and hit four 3-pointers to go along with six assists and three steals. Norman had two treys and junior guard Trevon Love had one.
“We’ve been working on it the whole week at practice,” Fletcher said. “It feels good just to know everybody is hitting shots and the momentum builds up.”
The momentum was in the Wolverines favor headed into the fourth quarter as they held a 54-40 lead.
But it didn’t stay there.
The No. 6 large school, Mehlville (15-5) made a late push to get itself back in the game.
Kern was headed to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with Vashon holding a 56-46 lead when senior forward Kobe Clark was whistled for a technical foul with 6:02 to play. Kern hit both of his free throws but Waller hit the two technical free throws on the other end and the tenor of the game changed.
Mehlville went on a 10-2 run that cut the deficit to 60-58. Waller had the highlight play of the run as he managed to inbound the ball off Kern’s back for a layup to trim it to two with 2:36 to go.
“I’m pleased with our effort. We battled back, we didn’t quit playing,” Mehlville coach Andy Guethle said. “You’re never going to embarrass yourself playing hard.”
Kern kept the Panthers at arm’s length by going 6-of-6 at the free-throw line in the final two minutes. But Mehlville had its chances. It was within two points twice and couldn’t draw even.
Out of a timeout, Vashon turned the ball over on a backcourt violation while clinging to a 62-60 lead with 58.6 seconds remaining.
The Panthers were unable to convert on the ensuing possession and Kern grabbed the rebound. He finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four steals and blocked three shots.
The inability of the Wolverines to execute in the fourth quarter and the last two minutes left Irons fuming.
“It drives you crazy. Lack of concentration at the wrong time. You can’t have that stuff at this time of the year,” Irons said. “We made bonehead mistakes, just a lack of execution on certain things. They kept fighting and got back in the game. We made one or two more plays than they did down the stretch.”
It was the first meeting between the teams in at least two decades and Guethle liked what he saw, even if the Panthers didn’t get the win.
“We got better,” Guethle said. “We have to be willing to learn and move on to the next game. I’m pleased with how we handled some adversity today.”
Vashon wanted to test itself when it put Mehlville on the schedule and got what it asked for. Irons wasn’t happy with everything he learned, but he certainly learned something about his team.
“They’re a team that’s going to possibly try to win it all,” Irons said. “Hopefully we were able to help them because it damn sure helped us. It showed us things we have to get better at.”