Vashon shoots the lights out, survives Mehlville's comeback bid

Out of a timeout, Vashon turned the ball over on a backcourt violation while clinging to a 62-60 lead with 58.6 seconds remaining.

The Panthers were unable to convert on the ensuing possession and Kern grabbed the rebound. He finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four steals and blocked three shots.

The inability of the Wolverines to execute in the fourth quarter and the last two minutes left Irons fuming.

“It drives you crazy. Lack of concentration at the wrong time. You can’t have that stuff at this time of the year,” Irons said. “We made bonehead mistakes, just a lack of execution on certain things. They kept fighting and got back in the game. We made one or two more plays than they did down the stretch.”

It was the first meeting between the teams in at least two decades and Guethle liked what he saw, even if the Panthers didn’t get the win.

“We got better,” Guethle said. “We have to be willing to learn and move on to the next game. I’m pleased with how we handled some adversity today.”

Vashon wanted to test itself when it put Mehlville on the schedule and got what it asked for. Irons wasn’t happy with everything he learned, but he certainly learned something about his team.