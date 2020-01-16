Vashon smothers Christ the King, draws Oak Hill at Tournament of Champions

“Nick, the last couple of games, he’s been on the boards for us and getting blocks,” Irons said. “Kobe’s been a guy that’s been making the right plays in passing situations. Phil’s been shooting it. There’s going to be a day when he’s not shooting it well and one of those guys will have to step in and do more offensively.”

As Vashon extended its defensive intensity, it turned into an avalanche of offense that Christ the King could not match. The Royals were without junior forward Zisi Blades, who was their best post player in the first half. With Blades sidelined, Vashon feasted as it outrebounded Christ the King 48-18.

“In the second half we broke down the intensity because our big man got hurt,” Myers said. “In the first half he was hitting bodies and it was easier for us to get the rebounds. He was boxing out and hitting one or two people every play.”

Rebounds turned to outlet passes which led to transition opportunities. But even when the Wolverines were running they didn’t force the issue. They pulled the ball out and started moving it. When they did they found open looks from long range for Russell, Bailey and junior guard Trevon Love. They also got high quality shots in the post.