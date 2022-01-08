Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown

HIGHLAND — Tony Irons wanted to see how his team would handle adversity on a big stage.
The Vashon boys basketball coach got part of the answer he was looking for Saturday night.
Imhotep Charter held off Vashon for a hard-fought 51-47 win in the penultimate game of the Highland Shootout on the campus of Highland High.
Located in Philadelphia, Imhotep (8-2) got a spectacular effort from junior swingman Justin Edwards. The 6-foot-7 Edwards scored 17 points, hauled in seven rebounds and scored the last four points for the Panthers on a pair of tough buckets to close out the win.
“We've been able to close out games, but it's these games, where it's 51-47, that we've been struggling in,” Imhotep coach Andre Nobel said. “To beat a team like that in this environment, on the road, I'm proud of our guys.”
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (12-1) was nearly buried early. The Panthers took a 24-13 lead when senior guard Mo Abdullah knocked down a 3-pointer with 3 minutes and 27 seconds to play in the second quarter. The Wolverines rallied with a 12-2 run that was capped by junior forward Kennard Davis banking in a 3-pointer moments before the halftime horn to cut the Imhotep lead to 26-25 at halftime.
Davis finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Junior guard Mason Mosely scored 11 points.
“It was competitive,” Davis said. “It was a dog fight.”
Vashon managed to grab a brief lead in the third quarter when freshman Dierre Hill Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Wolverines up 30-28. Junior forward Anthoni Sandford followed with a layup of his own to give Vashon a 32-28 edge. Sanford finished with nine points.
Imhotep answered with its own 8-1 run to take a 36-33 lead headed into the fourth quarter. The score stayed within a possession the first half of the fourth quarter, but the Panthers were able to take advantage of some miscues by the Wolverines that proved costly.
“We had a span with a couple of unforced errors,” Irons said. “At practice that’s something we’ve been talking about, just not beating ourselves in moments like that. When you play good teams it comes down to possessions and those possessions ended up hurting us.”
The Wolverines trailed 47-40 after Imhotep junior guard Rahmir Barno scored a layup with 4:05 to play. Vashon put together one more mini-run as Sandford hit a pair of free throws, Davis scored a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 49-47 with 26 seconds to play.
Imhotep inbounded the ball under its own basket and threw a deep pass down the court that sprung Edwards for a layup.
Vashon’s final possession ended with a turnover.
“I told our guys with about two minutes left, 'This is what we came here for,’ to be in this environment, playing a good team like this, with some adversity, so we could find out about ourselves,” Nobel said.
Irons had the same mission. With just one senior on the roster and a core that hasn’t had much showcase experience, Saturday’s game could prove huge for the Wolverines growth.
“It’s going to help us a lot. We grew up pretty fast tonight,” Irons said. “In an environment like this, it’s the first time for a lot of our kids to play in it. I’m happy with how they fought through adversity and responded to it.”
David Wilhelm contributed to this report.