Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown

HIGHLAND — Tony Irons wanted to see how his team would handle adversity on a big stage.

The Vashon boys basketball coach got part of the answer he was looking for Saturday night.

Imhotep Charter held off Vashon for a hard-fought 51-47 win in the penultimate game of the Highland Shootout on the campus of Highland High.

Located in Philadelphia, Imhotep (8-2) got a spectacular effort from junior swingman Justin Edwards. The 6-foot-7 Edwards scored 17 points, hauled in seven rebounds and scored the last four points for the Panthers on a pair of tough buckets to close out the win.

“We've been able to close out games, but it's these games, where it's 51-47, that we've been struggling in,” Imhotep coach Andre Nobel said. “To beat a team like that in this environment, on the road, I'm proud of our guys.”