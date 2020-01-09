Vashon survives East St. Louis in raucous bi-state showdown

Nick Kern leaped into the air, snatched the ball and thought he had the game won. All he was waiting for was the last second to tick off the clock.

But the horn didn’t sound Thursday night.

A junior guard for the Vashon boys basketball team, Kern was fouled quickly by East St. Louis with 0.6 seconds to play with the Wolverines holding a two-point lead. Two free throws would ice the game.

Free throws have been a thorn in Kern’s side the first half of the season.

The 6-foot-5 Kern buried both smoothly to salt away a raucous 57-52 win over East Side at Vashon that was played in front of a standing room-only crowd that let its voice be heard. It could have been a distraction, but Kern did some of his best work this season on that stage. He said it was no big deal.

“I’ve been through it a couple of times,” he said. “It’s been like that my whole high school career.”