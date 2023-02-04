O’FALLON, Ill. — Cameron Stovall didn’t sugarcoat how he felt about his play this winter.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a terrible start to the season,” he said.

A senior forward for the Vashon boys basketball team, as Stovall went so did the Wolverines. Vashon took its share of hits against the rugged schedule it competed against as it crisscrossed the country with six losses in its first 12 games.

But those hard times have paved the way for better ones.

Saturday night in particular.

Stovall came off the bench to score 13 points as Vashon powered past Chicago powerhouse Simeon 56-46 in the penultimate game of the O’Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon High.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the reigning two-time Class 4 champion, Vashon (12-7) has found its stride. The Wolverines have won five games in a row against some of the most prominent programs in the nation and the state. Among those to fall during the streak are Huntington Prep, Modesto Christian, Staley and Simeon with a dominant rivalry win over Soldan throw in for good measure.

“We just woke up. We had a bad start to the season,” Stovall said. “We didn’t take it to heart, we just picked up at practice and started moving better. It’s what we’ve been waiting on.”

Vashon’s calling card during coach Tony Irons’ tenure — like his father Floyd — has been on the defensive end. The Wolverines have smothered their opponents as their fortunes have turned. The 46 points Simeon scored Saturday night was the second fewest of the season. Only Kenwood was better when it held Chicago’s Wolverines to 43.

“They took the ball out of Jalen Griffith’s hands and made us make some other plays,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said. “We didn’t capitalize on those plays.”

Simeon (23-3) entered the game as the top team in Illinois’ Class 3A and arguably the best team in the state. It had won three in a row, nine of its last 10 and is a heavy favorite to claim the state championship in its loaded classification.

Vashon went toe-to-toe with Simeon in the first half. The game was tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter. It was tied at 25 at half.

Stovall was huge for Vashon late in the third quarter when he scored a layup and one in the final minute to give his team a 39-33 lead. Senior guard Michael Ratliff buried a 3-pointer on Simeon’s ensuing possession to make it 39-36 headed into the fourth.

Stovall buried a 3-pointer at the start of the final period to give Vashon a 42-36 lead. Simeon cut it to 43-39 when Ratliff hit one of two free throws but Vashon sophomore guard Dierre Hill Jr. answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to make it 46-39 with 5 minutes and 15 seconds to play.

Hill has been a steady defensive presence all season but has emerged as an offensive contributor during Vashon’s recent success. He scored 15 points and hauled in four rebounds while leading the defensive charge.

“He’s a competitor. I thought he did a hell of a job on their point guard tonight for the first half,” Irons said. “Offensively when he’s getting downhill and sees some things go in his outside shot gets to working as well.”

Hill has made a name for himself on the football field as he’s among the most sought after sophomore prospects in the area as a running back or defensive back. Notre Dame offered him a scholarship two weeks ago. But Hill is anything but a football player in a tank top and shorts. Far from it.

“Basketball is my first love. I’ve always been in love with basketball,” Hill said. “Everyone is asking what am I going to choose. I’m going to wait for my senior year. I’m going to be a hooper. It’s in my blood.”

Senior swingman and SIU Carbondale recruit Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. has been the constant offensive presence for Vashon. He was again excellent as he scored 17 points, hauled in eight rebounds and handed out two assists. Stovall slipped him a nice pass on a backdoor cut that turned into a two-handed power jam that pushed Vashon’s lead to 52-42 with 3:24 to play. It was an exclamation point on a 13-6 run that secured the statement victory.

“That was to send a message,” Davis said. “We had a slow start and everyone was doubting us. We’re slowly picking it up.”

Simeon was able to trim the lead down to six in the final 90 seconds but never got any closer. It was a tough end to a long few days for the Chicago powerhouse. Simeon won at home Friday night then immediately jumped on a bus and motored down to the area, arriving well after midnight.

“Just no legs for the most part. That was really it,” Smith said. “They played really well. I can’t take anything any way from them. They executed what they needed to execute on both ends of the floor. For us it has to be a short memory.”

Griffith scored 10 points to lead Simeon. Senior forward Wesley Rubin and senior center Miles Rubin both scored nine points. Vashon outrebounded Simeon 28-12 and forced 10 turnovers.

Vashon has played in its final showcase of the season but that just means it’s closer to getting to the part of the season that matters most. In spite of its tough start, Vashon remains focused on its end goal.

“The goal is to win a state championship. Everyone is picking it up,” Davis said. “It’s really good. No one is really mad about coming off the bench. They just know what they bring to the table and to not do too much. It’s working. We’re executing and getting it done.”