ST. CHARLES — Jayden Nicholson was surprised upon hearing the news.

The Vashon High senior guard found out that he would not be getting an assist for his on-purpose miss of a shot that led directly to a slam dunk by teammate Nicholas Randall in the third quarter of Friday's Class 4 state quarterfinal game against Lutheran St. Chares.

In fact, it will go down in the books as a failed field goal attempt.

"For real?" Nicholson questioned. "That's OK, it was fun."

The Wolverines had plenty of fun on the way to a decisive 77-45 win in the elite eight contest at Lindenwood University.

Vashon (23-7) will take a 16-game winning streak into its fourth successive final four appearance.

The three-dime defending state champs face Tolton (21-9) in a semifinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

The tradition-rich Wolverines took a huge first step on the way to claiming a 14th overall state crown.

They dominated the entire first half on the way to a 40-13 lead.

The final two periods were set aside for fun and games as the Public High League power recorded four slam dunks and a variety of nifty showtime moments.

But the biggest play came with 5 minutes and 41 seconds left in the third period. Nicholson, a 6-foot-5 inch playmaker, sailed in on a 2-on-1 break with Randall, a 6-8 sophomore, on his right. Nicholson purposely missed the shot, drilling the ball hard off the glass. Randall swooped in and slammed the miss down with authority, much to the delight of fans from both sides.

"We've worked together so long we always know what's going to come next," Randall said. "It's chemistry."

Explained Nicholson, "We've done it in practice so it was time to bring it into a game."

Vashon turned in a near-flawless performance in the first half. The strong effort brought a smile to the face of tough-to-please veteran coach Tony Irons.

"We've been kind of up-and-down with our starts," Irons said. "So that was the emphasis going into this game. We wanted to come out and play as hard as we can the first couple minutes.

"I thought our guys did a great job of that."

Vashon scored the first six points of the contest and built up leads of 19-7 and 34-9 before coasting home.

"Coach makes practice even harder than the games so it gets our intensity up," Nicholson said.

Sophomore guard Dierre Hill Jr. got the ball rolling with two baskets, two assists and a steal in the opening three minutes.

Senior standout Kennard Davis, who led a balanced attack with 16 points, chipped in with a 3-pointer. Christian Williams and Cameron Stovall added baskets to push the lead to 12.

Vashon scored the first 15 points of the second quarter to go up 34-9. Nicholson drilled back-to-back triples to key the spurt. Jordan Logan added a slam dunk.

The Wolverines held Lutheran St. Charles (14-16) without a field the entire second quarter.

Randall chipped in with 14 points. Andre Aaron Jr. added a burst of three successive baskets late in the second period to help his team head into the break with a 40-13 cushion.

Vashon had 10 different players score in the game's opening 10:54 and 11 overall.

"We've always got to have intensity," Randall said. "Today, I think we had it."

Lutheran St. Charles was making the first elite eight appearance in school history according to coach Corey Dowden, who was pleased with the way his team played later in the contest.

The Cougars outscored Vashon 20-17 over the first nine minutes of the second half and trimmed a 33-point deficit to 24.

"We finally settled in and realized that, yes, we can compete," Dowden said. "I'm extremely proud of these guys. I told them from the beginning of the season that we have the pieces to do something special — and I think we did."

All seven of Vashon's losses have come against teams outside the St. Louis area. That rugged schedule is paying off big time.

"I think it shows that we're ready for anybody," Nicholson said.

Missouri Class 4 state quarterfinal: Vashon 77, Lutheran St. Charles 45