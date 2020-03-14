Vashon vanquishes Kirksville for spot in state semifinal

ST. CHARLES — Phillip Russell had a clear lane for a basket that would have put him over the 20-point plateau for the third time this postseason Saturday afternoon.
The Vashon senior guard caught a perfect pass from junior Trevon Love that sliced in between three Kirksville defenders and headed towards the bucket.
But when his layup clanged off back of the iron, Russell hung his head in defeat.
"I was down (on myself) because that was such a wonderful pass and I blew it," Russell said. "I told him it was my bad."
It was one of a few miscues for Russell, who finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolverines to a 70-39 victory over Kirksville in a Class 4 quarterfinal at St. Charles West High.
"This one is special," Vashon coach Tony Irons said. "Just with the adversity and everything going on, for our guys to stay focused and achieve our goal, we're thankful and appreciative. We understand that this doesn't happen all the time and we want to be able to go down there and put our best foot forward."
Vashon (24-5), the defending Class 3 state champion, is in search of its fourth title in five seasons. The Wolverines will play Helias (23-6) in a state semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
"I'm proud of them for getting to this point," said Irons, who has been to the final four nine of the last 10 seasons. "This does not happen all the time. Whatever happens, lets come out and play our best basketball from here on out."
Love finished with two assists and three points, but he could've added more to the scoreboard as he passed up multiple open looks to give his teammates an opportunity at points late in the contest.
"I was really looking for someone else," Love said. "That's just how I play. That's my role as a point guard."
Russell pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists. His ability to break down Kirksville (22-6) allowed the Wolverines to create breathing room.
"He's a really good guard," Kirksville coach Tyler Martin said. "He's physical and well built. He can shoot it well. He's Probably their best shooter from what we've seen. Just handles the ball and controls everything for them."
Vashon finished with 16 assists and was 29 of 66 (44 percent) from the field.
"Everyone touching the ball and nobody is worried about scoring," Russell said. "When we're playing like that, we're definitely unstoppable."
The Wolverines' unselfish style of play mixed in with a few highlight dunks excited Irons.
"I guess coming for a former point guard, I get more kicks on making that extra pass," Irons said. "When they play it the right way, it's beautiful to watch."
Kirksville junior Noah Copeland helped the Tigers advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 1999 with a 36-point outburst in the sectional round. But the forward was held to just 13 points on 5 for 15 from the field against Vashon.
"They're just long," Martin said. "I don't think they were doing anything different. We got him some touches but had to change where he attacked from. It's hard to recreate that (length) in practice and in games. We haven't seen 6-foot-8, 6-8, 6-6 on one line."
Vashon led wire-to-wire but lacked energy midway through the second quarter, according to Irons.
Following a timeout to refocus, Vashon reeled off a 13-0 run for a commanding 37-21 advantage at halftime. The Wolverines have won their last four playoff games by an average of 28 points.
With all the uncertainty surrounding sporting events around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vashon has gone about its business like usual. Irons and the Wolverines are hopeful they'll have the chance to end the season with a pair of wins next weekend in Springfield.
"Just seeing different states and people canceling things around you, it's been stressful," Irons said. "We stressed the fact that there are thousands of kids who aren't playing right now, so the fact that we get an opportunity to play the game we love, we owe it to not just ourselves, but to everyone else to play our best and play hard."