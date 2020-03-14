Vashon vanquishes Kirksville for spot in state semifinal

ST. CHARLES — Phillip Russell had a clear lane for a basket that would have put him over the 20-point plateau for the third time this postseason Saturday afternoon.

The Vashon senior guard caught a perfect pass from junior Trevon Love that sliced in between three Kirksville defenders and headed towards the bucket.

But when his layup clanged off back of the iron, Russell hung his head in defeat.

"I was down (on myself) because that was such a wonderful pass and I blew it," Russell said. "I told him it was my bad."

It was one of a few miscues for Russell, who finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolverines to a 70-39 victory over Kirksville in a Class 4 quarterfinal at St. Charles West High.

"This one is special," Vashon coach Tony Irons said. "Just with the adversity and everything going on, for our guys to stay focused and achieve our goal, we're thankful and appreciative. We understand that this doesn't happen all the time and we want to be able to go down there and put our best foot forward."

Vashon (24-5), the defending Class 3 state champion, is in search of its fourth title in five seasons. The Wolverines will play Helias (23-6) in a state semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield.