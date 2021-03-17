Vashon Wolverines vs. Blair Oaks Falcons

On Vashon: Makes 26th semifinal appearance, third in a row and fifth in the last six seasons. …In Tony Irons six seasons with the Wolverines they have lost one postseason game, an overtime thriller to St. Mary’s in the Class 4 sectionals in 2018. …Senior forward and Virginia Commonwealth signee Nick Kern paces the Wolverines by averaging 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He has a team-best 21 blocks. …Senior guard and UNLV signee Keshon Gilbert averages 13.9 points 4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and nearly two steals per game. …Sophomore forward Kennard Davis is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. …Senior guard Recko Bailey joins Kern as the only two returning starters from last year’s semifinalist. Bailey averages 6.2 points per game but is a defensive menace who’s good for 3.2 steals per game.