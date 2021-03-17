Vashon Wolverines vs. Blair Oaks Falcons

What: Class 4 semifinal
When, where: 10 a.m. Friday at JQH Arena
Records: Vashon 14-1; Blair Oaks 24-4
Previous semifinals: Vashon 26 (1971, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020); Blair Oaks 3 (2000, 2001, 2020)
Up next: Westminster (23-5) in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Vashon: Makes 26th semifinal appearance, third in a row and fifth in the last six seasons. …In Tony Irons six seasons with the Wolverines they have lost one postseason game, an overtime thriller to St. Mary’s in the Class 4 sectionals in 2018. …Senior forward and Virginia Commonwealth signee Nick Kern paces the Wolverines by averaging 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He has a team-best 21 blocks. …Senior guard and UNLV signee Keshon Gilbert averages 13.9 points 4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and nearly two steals per game. …Sophomore forward Kennard Davis is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. …Senior guard Recko Bailey joins Kern as the only two returning starters from last year’s semifinalist. Bailey averages 6.2 points per game but is a defensive menace who’s good for 3.2 steals per game.
On Blair Oaks: Rallied past East Newton with a strong defensive effort in the second half. Three players hit double figures led by post Luke Northweater who had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jake Closser scored 10 points and Quinn Kusgen scored 13 points and hit all six of his free throws. The rest of the team was 6-for-15 at the charity stripe. …Falcons have won nine in a row including a 106-58 win over Versailles. …The four losses this season came to Nixa, Helias, Monroe City and Jefferson City. Three of those four losses came on the road.