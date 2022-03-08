Vashon's depth carries it past MICDS for Class 4 sectional triumph

CEDAR HILL — The ball was right where Travis Wallace wanted it Tuesday night.

The MICDS boys basketball coach, Wallace watched his defense cover all of Vashon’s primary pieces on the court. It was up to sophomore guard Nic’Qywon Kern to make a play.

Averaging two points per game, Kern dribbled through the defense and flipped the ball up and off the backboard for a layup midway through the third quarter.

Wallace could only shake his head. That’s how the night went as Vashon beat MICDS 64-49 in a Class 4 sectional at Northwest — Cedar Hill. It was just the second time these two programs have played this century.

“In the playoffs, there’s always a guy nobody is thinking of that makes plays,” Wallace said. “It’s a testament to him.”

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (24-4) advanced to play Mexico (28-0) in a quarterfinal game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central. It’s the fourth successive season the Wolverines have advanced to the quarterfinal round. They have yet to lose a quarterfinal in Tony Irons’ seven years as coach.

But this year is different as the core of Vashon’s team is underclassmen who have been tasked with larger roles this season. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but the only objective this time of year is to survive and advance.

“It’s definitely an accomplishment because we’re young and it’s all our first time having to contribute a lot,” junior swingman Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. said. “It’s a fun road, it’s a fun ride.”

Davis had his own rocky start Tuesday. Irons was on him to be more active from the opening tip. When Davis was unable to convert a breakaway layup early in the first quarter, Irons went to the bench. It was something he did throughout the night as foul trouble kept starting freshman guard Dierre Hill Jr. out most of the game. Junior guard Jayden Nichols had to shuttle in and out in the second half due to foul troubles, too.

“He yanked me, told me to get my head together,” Davis said. “It motivated me and I came out and played hard.”

While Davis got his mind right, freshman guard Trey Williams Jr. rained down 3-pointers. The 6-foot sharpshooter scored 12 points — all on 3s. It wasn’t the game plan Irons drew up, but it worked.

“It was the opposite of what we wanted. We wanted to attack the basket and get some things going to the rim,” Irons said. “When (Williams is) open, we’re not going to tell him not to take it. He’s had a great week of practice. He shot it with confidence. To be a freshman playing at this stage is amazing.”

Davis returned to action and was his more aggressive self that has helped the Wolverines be so successful this winter. MICDS was nipping at Vashon’s heels as it trailed 15-13 early in the second quarter. The Rams clogged up the middle of the court defensively and that allowed the Wolverines to hit from deep. Williams, Hill, Davis and junior guard Mason Mosely all connected from long range to push the lead to 37-23 at halftime.

“(Irons) told us they were going to pack it in, so I knew that’d give me opportunities to knock down open shots like I always do,” Williams said. “It feels pretty good (when shots are falling). It gives me a little confidence boost, it feels like it gets the team going a lot.”

MICDS (24-4) had a strong third quarter as senior forward Brandon Mitchell-Day was doing everything he could to keep the Rams in it. The 6-8 Dartmouth recruit rebounded, passed and scored as everything in the half-court sets ran through him. He finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

He had just scored a putback to trim the Vashon lead to 41-31 with 5 minutes and 45 seconds to go in the third when Kern scored his layup. Kern finished with six points, two off his season high.

“Every time we tried to make the right adjustment, they had a guy make a shot, a guy get a rebound,” Wallace said. “They had a guy at the right place at the right time. Tony put them in a really good position to be successful.”

Davis finished the game strong as he scored 10 of his 20 points in the period. He also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mosely came off the bench to score eight points and Nichols had seven points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Irons has gone deep into his bench all season for it to be prepared when his starters aren’t available. That was something that worked out the way he hoped Tuesday night.

“This time of the year, different people have to step up and it’s a blessing for us to have depth a little bit,” Irons said. “Our guys are getting experience as the year is going on. We dress them out like we’re prepared to count on them.”

MICDS junior guard Marcus Coleman scored 15 points and senior forward John Hayes scored 10 points, had two assists and two steals.

The Rams won their first district title in Wallace’s three seasons. They won every tournament they played in this season for the first time in his tenure, too. Wallace credited the seniors for helping the program take another crucial step forward.

“They bought into what we do,” Wallace said. “These seniors are one of the main reasons. They’re showing the way, leading the way and I’m going to miss them.”

