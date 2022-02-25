Vashon's depth helps it exhaust Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — On the final Friday of February, the Vashon boys basketball team did something few can this time of year.

It ran Webster Groves into exhaustion.

In a game that pitted two programs that pride themselves on their conditioning, toughness and defensive prowess, Vashon was simply better as it beat Webster Groves 72-63 at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.

The pace of play was fast and furious all night and, in the fourth quarter, it came back to the bite the Statesmen. With a bench that's shorter and rotation that’s tighter than Vashon, Webster Groves couldn’t keep up the final four minutes.

"Our defense, being able to extend it kind of wore them down a little bit,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (21-4) has won back-to-back games and four in a row against Webster Groves.

It got a huge night from junior swingman Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr., who led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocked shots. He was clutch for the Wolverines in the second half and the fourth quarter, especially, as they rallied past the Statesmen who rode a wave of momentum to a 32-30 lead at halftime.

“We were emphasizing tempo before the game started,” Davis said. “We wanted to speed the game up, make them rush and take bad shots.”

Vashon’s success came from its depth. Irons ran out 10 players who saw more than spot time. Their contributions varied but defense is, was and remains the first priority for any Wolverine on the court. Sophomore guard Nic’Qywon Kern didn’t score but came off the bench with the primary purpose of making Webster Groves’s ball handlers work the length of the floor.

Lone senior Arlandus Harris is 6-foot, but has a massive wing span that he used to poke the ball away for a steal and block a shot. He only had two points.

Freshman guard Dierre Hill Jr. starts, but doesn’t often score as his role is to be defense first. He was first up defending Webster Groves senior guard Matt Enright, who recently became the latest Statesman to join the 1,000 point club.

“It’s been in my blood to play defense. It always comes to me,” Hill said. “I take that role as a teammate and try to do my best at guarding.”

Vashon was strong out of the gate as it limited Webster Groves to nine points in the first quarter as sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos had two 3-pointers and sophomore forward Iziah Purvey had one as the Wolverines led 13-9 headed into the second.

Things loosened up dramatically as the Statesmen were able to get out in transition and score on the break. Enright scored six of his 20 points in the final 90 seconds of the half, including the go-ahead layup seconds before the horn sounded to send Webster Groves into the locker room ahead 32-30 lead.

“In the second quarter, we started playing off two feet in the paint and finished some of those (shots),” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “That makes a big difference when you’re scoring you get to set your defense. You miss and they’re in transition, and I think we all know how good they are in transition.”

The No. 9 large school, Webster Groves (18-8) traded baskets with Vashon the first four minutes of the third quarter. The Wolverines took the lead for good when Davis hit a pair of free throws to make it 41-39 with 3 minutes and 42 seconds to play in the third. Junior guard Mason Mosley scored a tough backdoor layup off a nice feed from junior guard Jayden Nicholson that made it 43-39.

Hill doesn’t score much, but had the chance to drop in a layup only to watch it miss. Davis swooped in, grabbed the rebound and was fouled as he tried to stick the ball back up.

As Davis connected on another two free throws to give Vahson a 45-39 lead, Hill dropped the hardwood and cranked out 10 pushups, the program’s punishment for errant layups at practice.

“I missed that layup, I should have made it so I had to do my 10 pushups,” Hill said.

Vashon led 51-47 at the end of the third.

Enright and Purvey both scored layups in the first minute of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 53-51, but then fatigue showed itself.

Junior guard CJ Lang missed two free throws that would have cut into Vashon’s 57-52 lead with 4:49 to play. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal but would come out of the game with cramps.

Purvey had 11 points and three rebounds, but also was gassed at the end of the night. Enright had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Watching his team limp to the finish line gave Mathes one more thing to consider as the Statesmen open up postseason play next week in the district tournament.

“It’s not very reassuring,” Mathes said of the cramps. “Every little thing matters. Taking care of your body is a little thing that’s just as important as a free throw block out. It’s the time of year where every little thing matters.”

Nicholson played the role of facilitator much of the night for the Wolverines. He didn’t score his first point until he dropped in a coast-to-coast layup with 2:13 to play in the third. Nicholson knocked down a pair of dagger 3-pointers, both of which put the Wolverines ahead double digits in the mid-part of the fourth quarter. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Junior forward Cameron Stovall had eight points and six rebounds and freshman guard Trey Williams Jr. had nine points, all on 3s.

The sum of Vashon’s parts is greater than its individual pieces. The Wolverines have defined their roles and don’t play outside of them often.

“That’s how we have to play. We’ve been playing a lot of people all year for these reasons,” Irons said. “We expect guys, when they come in, to play as hard as they can and give us a spark. I thought a number of guys stepped up and helped us with this win.”

