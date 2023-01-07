Vashon's offensive woes show as Moline wins nightcap at the Highland Shootout

HIGHLAND — Tony Irons leaned back in the locker, arms crossed Saturday night.

If frustration could come to life it would look like Irons, Vashon’s boys basketball coach.

His highly touted Wolverines — the reigning two-time Class 4 state champions — had just been smothered by Moline 49-36 in the finale of the 31st Highland Shootout at Highland High.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (6-6) had its two-game winning streak snapped and is once again at .500, a place the program is not accustomed to since Irons was named its coach prior to the 2015-16 season.

More than his team’s record, Irons was stewing over what buttons to push to get his highly talented team out of the offensive funk that has enveloped it this winter. Pitted against the best schedule Irons could put together in locations across the nation, the Wolverines have struggled mightily to put the ball in the basket on a regular basis. Saturday was the second time this season Vashon was unable to break 40 points.

“We’ve been struggling all year with that side of the ball,” Irons said. “There’s just no trust man. We’ve got to figure it out offensively.”

Moline (14-2) was more than happy to pounce on Vashon’s offensive woes. Led by Iowa recruits Brock Harding and Owen Freeman, the Maroons took a 20-18 lead into halftime and never trailed in the second half.

A slick 6-foot point guard, Harding was able to break Vashon’s defense routinely. The 6-foot-10 Freeman then proceeded to go to work in the paint where he scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on his way to being named the game’s most valuable player. Harding had nine points, five assists, five steals and his ability to not give the ball away against Vashon’s defense helped keep the Wolverines’ offense stagnant.

“Usually our defense leads to offense and right now we’re not getting a lot out of transition,” Irons said.

Senior swingman Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. led the Wolverines with 13 points. His last bucket of the game cut Moline’s lead to 34-32 with 6 minutes and 26 seconds to play in the game.

But the Maroons got a pair of free throws from Harding and then a layup. Owens hit two free throws and then powered home a game-clinching alley-oop from Harding.

Before the Wolverines knew it they were down 10 points with just more than three minutes to play. Every fruitless possession only magnified Vashon’s struggles.

“We had some bonehead mistakes down the stretch. Took a quick shot, turned the ball over, stuff like that,” Irons said. “You can’t do that in those moments.”

Senior guard Jayden Nicholson scored 10 points, grabbed two rebounds and handed out two assists. As a team Vashon had five total assists on 12 made field goals. That simply won’t get the Wolverines where they want to go this winter.

“The ball sticks too much,” Irons said. “There’s no sense of urgency on that end. We put too much pressure on our defense a lot of times.”

The 49 points scored was a season low for Moline. But the 36 points allowed was a season best. Freeman and his teammates were thrilled with their defensive effort.

“That’s huge. This is one of the best defensive games we’ve played,” Freeman said. “We rebounded well and we were able to hold a great team to a low amount of points.”

It was Moline’s second appearance at the Highland Shootout and its second victory. After the game Harding and Freeman were besieged by kids for their autographs and to take photos. They signed every piece of paper, ball or shirt that was put in front of them and posed for every picture.

“That was a lot (of autographs),” Freeman said with a smile. “But I love it. Those kids are awesome. I was glad to be a part of it.”

Vashon gets a week to work on itself at practice before the grind starts again as it will travel to Massachusetts to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Hoophall Classic. After that the Wolverines draw nationally ranked Huntington Prep at home before playing at the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois.

“We have to get to work. Our schedule doesn’t get any easier,” Irons said. “The thing is it’s disappointing because the talent is here we just have to figure a lot of things out. That starts with me.”

Highland Shootout: Moline 49, Vashon 36