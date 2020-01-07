Vaughan's dominant effort leads Summit to first win against Eureka since 2014

FENTON — The Summit boys basketball coaching staff had a talk with senior Blake Vaughan before the Falcons hosted Eureka in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Vaughan got the message.
The Wildcats had no answer for Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 forward who scored driving around, through and over defenders to drop in a season-high 24 points as Summit won 56-42.
“Just went out and played my game,” Vaughan said. “Took my openings and played the strongest game I’ve had all season.”
Summit coach Sam Haug said the coaches were looking for Vaughan to pick up some of the slack after the team lost John Broten to a season-ending ACL tear Dec. 26. Broten averaged 14 points when he went down.
“We said the only way we win tonight is if you’re aggressive and you go to the hoop and you go to score,” Haug said. “He took it and he did and he was really successful tonight.”
Vaughan and Jacques Thomas, who scored 21 points, did the heavy lifting on the offensive end, while the Falcons used a team effort on the defensive end to keep Eureka from finding any offensive rhythm. Summit (7-3) held Eureka’s three top scorers well below their season averages, while beating its inter-district rival for the first time in seven tries dating to Jan. 28, 2014.
Nate Parker scored 11 points and Trace Ruckman added nine more off the bench for Eureka (8-3), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.
“They just out-physicalled us, bottom line,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “They played harder than us, more physical than us, and we did not rise to the challenge.”
Summit blew the game open by scoring the first 11 points of the fourth quarter. Charles Jackson got it started with a 3-pointer and Jonathan Thomas had a steal before Vaughan took over with three-straight buckets to give the Falcons, who won for the fourth time in their last five games, a 49-29 lead.
Vaughan was a one-man wrecking crew for Summit in the first quarter. He dominated the low block scoring 10 points, more than two points more than his season average, in the game’s first eight minutes.
Jacques Thomas added a 3-ball and a late dunk as the Falcons shot a blistering 7 for 11 from the floor (64 percent) in the first quarter.
Jhalon Asher-Sanders found Marvin Brown in the corner for a 3-pointer for Eureka, which had trouble getting much going in the opening frame, shooting just 3 for 14 (21 percent) from the floor and trailed Summit 15-9 heading into the second quarter.
“We hang our hat on our defensive end,” Vaughan said. “Our boys held it down and came out with a good win.”
Asher-Sanders started the second with a steal and Jack Burke followed with a baby hook to pull the Wildcats to within 15-13.
But Summit responded with a 10-3 run. Jacques Thomas sparked the run with a trey and a dazzling steal couple with a behind-the-back dribble as he cut to the glass for an easy layup as the Falcons led 25-18 at the break.
Summit shot 11 for 20 (55 percent) from the field, while Eureka shot 7 for 28 (25 percent) in the first half.
“We said there’s a couple of kids on their team that if we stop them and limit their touches we would take our chances,” Haug said. “They didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, which is uncharacteristic for them. I would hate to play them again.”
Jacques Thomas got the Falcons going with a pretty reverse layup in the third quarter and capped the frame with a thunderous dunk. Jacques Thomas and Vaughan combined to score 11 of Summit’s 13 points in the third as the lead got pushed to 38-29.
“It shows that we can play with anybody really, even Eureka,” Jacques Thomas said. “Last year they beat us pretty bad so we had to let them know that we could really beat them.”