Versatile Purveys lead Webster Groves into quarterfinal showdown with Cape Central

WEBSTER GROVES — Jalen Purvey has one more growth spurt in him.

At least that’s what he keeps telling himself.

A 6-foot-1 junior guard for the Webster Groves boys basketball team, Purvey, 17, is holding out hope he can eclipse his brother, Iziah. A sophomore forward for the Statesmen, Iziah, 15, sprouted past Jalen last year and now is a hair shy of 6-foot-4. Big and broad, Iziah might be younger but he’s certainly not little.

“I’m still big bro,” Jalen said with a laugh.

Webster Groves would be thrilled if Jalen grew a few inches between now and Saturday. The Statesmen need all the size they can get.

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster Groves (21-8) will tussle with Cape Girardeau Central (22-5) in a Class 5 quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Community College–Meramec. The winner will advance to the state semifinals at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Cape Central brings with it a roster that has just two seniors but a wealth of size. Junior forward Cameron Williams is 6-foot-7 and skilled. Senior forward Cameron Harris is 6-5. Just one regular in the rotation is shorter than 6-2.

Iziah is pushing 6-5 when his hair stands up. Size matters on the basketball court, and the Tigers have a distinct advantage.

“They’re really big, really physical and really strong,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “I think whoever wins the glass probably wins the game. We’ve got to be physical. We have to outnumber them on the boards and try to get two bodies on their bigs.”

To compensate for their lack of height, the Statesmen have rebounded as a group. Iziah leads the team with 200 rebounds this season to give him an average of nearly seven per game. Jalen is second on the team with 110 rebounds. Senior guard Ethan Chartrand is third with 106, followed by junior point guard CJ Lang with 99.

Iziah is fully aware of just how vital his ability to navigate the paint will be on Saturday.

“I’m going to play my role, box out and rebound,” Iziah said. “Get my team open shots and do everything I can to help my team win.”

Iziah’s size and rebounding ability have been crucial for Webster Groves, but he has plenty in his toolbox. He averages 12.7 points per game, third best on the team behind senior point guard Matt Enright and Chartrand, who both average just more than 15. Iziah has handed out 88 assists, second only to Enright's 126. Iziah also can knock down a long range shot as he’s connected on 22 of his 57 3-pointers, fourth on the team behind Enright (53), sophomore sharpshooter Gianni Ferentinos (54) and Chartrand (36).

Iziah’s multitude of skills have been significant this season as Webster Groves is on the cusp of its first state semifinal appearance since 2018, the same year it last won a district championship.

“It’s modern basketball. He’s a point forward. He’s got the greenlight to bring it, he’s got the greenlight to post up,” Mathes said. “When you have a variety of skills like he does you’re wasting them if you’re not using all of those. You’re wasting his passing if you stick him on the block all game. He can do a lot of different things, and we try to let him do a lot of different things.”

Jalen’s impact on a game doesn’t necessarily show up in the box score, but his contributions have been essential to the Statesmen’s success.

The team’s sixth man much of the season, Jalen’s first priority is energy and defense. Whether he’s on the perimeter or in the post, Jalen often is tasked with the toughest defensive assignments.

“I have to defend anybody and everybody,” Jalen said. “I look at is a challenge and meet it head on.”

Jalen’s versatility — like Iziah’s — gives Mathes and his staff the ability to make the in-game adjustments that are so critical this time of year.

“The biggest thing about Jalen is he’s not afraid of contact. That enables him to guard one through five for us,” Mathes said. “He’s such a valuable piece because you can put him in for whoever is having a tough time with their matchup. You know he’s going to go in and do a good job defensively.”

Jalen has become a solid defender in large part because Iziah made him one. When the brothers began playing competitively in middle school, Iziah gave Jalen the blues — and plenty of buckets.

To keep up with his younger brother, Jalen had to get after it.

“He used to be a lot better than me,” Jalen said. “He’s more naturally skilled than I am.”

His work has been rewarded as they are now more evenly matched. Jalen said he’s got all of Iziah’s moves stored in his head so he can’t surprise him when they go against each other.

“No he doesn’t,” Iziah deadpanned.

The brothers are constantly trying to best one another. Whether it’s on the court or on the couch, anything and everything is a competition.

“At home we’re always competing,” Jalen said. “My mom is like, ‘Why are you always arguing?’ We’re not arguing. We’re debating.”

On Saturday there will be no debate. If Webster Groves is going to keep its season alive one more week, the Purvey brothers will be involved prominently. They’re not in a rush for this playoff ride to end any time soon.

“High school really flies by,” Jalen said. “It can be over before you know it. Every time we step on the floor we just try to play like it’s our last game.”

