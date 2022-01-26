Vianney names Potsou next athletics director

Vianney announced Wednesday it has hired Mike Potsou as its new athletics director.

Potsou will begin his new job this summer and will work with outgoing athletics director Terry Cochran “to ensure a smooth transition” the school wrote in an email to its community.

Potsou currently is in his 17th year at Whitfield. He has served as the boys basketball coach since 2004 and was promoted from assistant athletics director to athletics director in 2015.

One of Potsou’s first tasks with Vianney will be assisting the hiring of a new football coach. Chad Masters was relieved of coaching duties this fall after three seasons at the helm of the program.

