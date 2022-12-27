Vianney picks up the pace to put away Lindbergh at Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament

CHESTERFIELD — Kevin Walsh’s phone kept lighting up.

Every time it did the knot in his stomach cinched a bit tighter Tuesday.

The Vianney basketball coach, Walsh was getting updates from the early games at the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament. Among them were No. 12 seed Eureka taking down Webster Groves and No. 13 seed Lafayette stunning Troy Buchanan.

“I was just in anguish,” Walsh said with a chuckle. “It’s upset city.”

The Golden Griffins had the last game of the night. Pitted against neighbor and No. 10 seed Lindbergh, No. 7 seed Vianney wanted no part of the upset parade.

Its dynamic youngsters made sure that didn’t happen.

Freshman swingman Eddie Smajic scored 20 points and sophomore guard Luke Walsh netted 17 as Vianney rolled past Lindbergh 63-45 in the nightcap at Maryville University.

Vianney (8-3) advanced to play No. 2 seed Hickman (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Golden Griffins are a team that’s still learning what its best lineup looks like. That’s part of the process when there are so many underclassmen on the roster but it’s been taken up a notch with freshman center Symon Ghai. The 7-foot-3 Ghai is in his fifth month playing competitive basketball. He dribbles a soccer ball with dexterity but a basketball is another story. He’s learning on the fly as Walsh decided the best experience will come with the fast and furious varsity. There are moments of dominance and moments of mishap.

“He’s still learning to play and move without the ball and things like that. We’re just adjusting,” Smajic said. “He’s been playing basketball, I think this is his fifth month. We’re just trying to be patient.”

With Ghai in the lineup Vianney has a different identity than when it doesn’t. That was evident Tuesday as the Golden Griffins were holding a 24-21 lead over the Flyers when Ghai was tagged with his second foul with 2 minutes and 32 seconds to play in the half. When he’s in the game things move at a much more deliberate pace.

When Ghai came off after his second foul, Vianney turned up the heat and was running. The Golden Griffins outscored the Flyers 13-4 without their big man to grab a 37-26 lead at the break.

“I did think when we went with a smaller lineup we played with a little more urgency offensively,” Kevin Walsh said. “I thought we shared, spaced the floor really well and were able to get good shots.”

Smajic scored the ball well as he pumped in 15 of his 20 points. The 6-foot-5 freshman attacked the basket, knocked down jumpers and was unstoppable on the offensive end.

“We struggled to find their shooters in transition,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Biggs said. “We weren’t sprinting back as well as we needed to in that quarter and they scored 26 points. Clearly we weren’t doing the things we needed to limit them.”

Lindbergh (4-3) hung tough in the first quarter as it trailed 11-10. It even took a 21-20 lead when junior guard Zac Goss buried a 3-pointer at the midpoint of the second quarter. But the Flyers were undone by turnovers. The Golden Griffins jumped the passing lanes and took the ball other way in a hurry. Smajic had at least four steals, Luke Walsh had three and lone senior Kel Battle had two.

“I thought we were very active, deflecting passes and getting out and going off steals,” Kevin Walsh said.

Lindbergh junior forward Quinn Sunderland scored the first six points of the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-31. He finished with a team-best 16 points and six rebounds.

It was not long after that Ghai was subbed out and the Golden Griffins were once again in high gear. Five different players scored in the period as they moved the ball for open shots and finished in transition.

“When (Ghai is) out we get to go downhill because they’re not helping (on defense) as much,” Luke Walsh said.

Ghai finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Lindbergh has little time to worry about its fourth consecutive loss to Vianney. The Flyers draw another neighbor in Lutheran South in the consolation bracket at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We have to have a short term memory, forget about it and move on,” Biggs said. “We have to be ready to go.”

Vianney avoided the upset but now wants to pull one of its own. The Golden Griffins will take on a Hickman team that’s highly respected throughout the state and was tabbed with the No. 2 seed. If Tuesday showed anything it’s that seeds are just a number. Nothing more. Nothing less.

“We got the seven seed and we took that as an embarrassment to us,” Luke Walsh said. “We’re coming in hungry and ready to beat them.”

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament: Vianney 63, Lindbergh 45