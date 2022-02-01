Vianney snaps five-game skid with one-point win at Lindbergh

SAPPINGTON — Adam Sausele’s first look at a game winner didn’t go down Tuesday night.

Max Bentrup had his back.

A junior forward for the Vianney basketball team, Bentrup leapt out of bounds to chase down a rebound. He flipped the ball back on to the court, where the Golden Griffins grabbed it and quickly found Sausele alone in the left corner.

The 6-foot-3 swingman didn’t miss this time as his 3-pointer swished through with just under a minute to play to lift Vianney to a thrilling 57-56 comeback win at Lindbergh.

“It was an incredible play from Max,” Sausele said. “At the beginning of the season he wasn’t getting much time. He plays so hard at practice that you have to play him at some point. That rebound was one of the biggest plays all year, it was huge.”

Winning plays make an impact at any point in the season, but the Golden Griffins needed one in a bad way.

Vianney (9-10) had lost five in a row, including a heartbreaker at the buzzer last week at Whitfield.

“Getting out of here with a win tonight is huge for us to feel a little bit better about ourselves,” Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said.

Lindbergh (10-8) nearly pulled off the rare win over its neighborhood rival. Separated by just more than three miles, Tuesday night’s game was the 36th between the two schools since 1999. Vianney has now won 32 of them and the last three in a row.

“It’s a fun game,” Walsh said. “A lot of the kids know each other. Over the years (former Lindbergh coach) Jason Wolfard and I were able to temper it down so it wasn’t such a heated rivalry. It became more of a fun game.”

Lindbergh was having all the fun early in the third quarter. The Flyers held a 30-24 lead at halftime. Three minutes into the third senior forward Mason Ribble knocked down a 3-pointer to put Lindbergh ahead 33-24. Vianney sophomore guard Teddy Ochs answered on the next play with a long-range shot of his own.

Lindbergh junior guard Matt Waller dropped in a nifty layup to push the lead back to 39-30 with 3 minutes and 10 seconds to go in the period.

In between those two big plays Ribble was called for his third foul and came out of the game.

That’s when Sausele got loose.

As the primary defender, Ribble kept Sausele in check. Among the area’s leading scorers with a 22.6 points per game average, Sausele had just four first half points.

“I’ve known him all my life. He’s a really good player and he was doing a good job,” Sausele said. “He was right up on me the whole time. He did a good job getting around screens. I have so much respect for him. He played a great game. He had my number a bit in the first half and other guys had to step up.”

Sausele scored 13 of his team-high 17 points after Ribble’s third foul and the Golden Griffins needed every one of them.

Lindbergh held a 44-39 lead to start the fourth quarter. Sausele had a pair of layups that cut the Flyers lead to one possession early in the period. His first 3-pointer of the night gave Vianney a 54-50 lead with 2:21 to play.

But Ribble had the answer as he scored the Flyers’ next six points. The 6-foot-3 Ribble knocked down a long-range shot then finished an old-fashioned 3-point play that put Lindbergh ahead 56-54 with 1:24 remaining.

That’s when Bentrup saved the ball from going out of bounds and Sausele put the Golden Griffins ahead to stay.

Lindbergh still had its chance. The Flyers called timeout with 10.9 seconds. Coach Nathan Biggs called the play but the Flyers couldn’t get the ball in bounds and had to burn another timeout.

Ribble managed to inbound the ball and it found its way into the wide open and waiting hands of senior point guard Payton Jaggie.

Jaggie’s shot was just off and Vianney hauled in the rebound just before the final horn. Jaggie scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists.

“You want to work the whole game to not be in that situation because it’s a coin flip,” Biggs said. “We did end up with the look we wanted. We missed it today, tomorrow we’ll make it.”

Ribble was outstanding for the Flyers as he finished with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Senior forward Will Stockman had 10 points and junior guard Matt Waller finished with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals.

“A couple of mental lapses definitely hurt us,” Biggs said.

Sausele had six assists to go with his 17 points. Freshman guard Luke Walsh scored 13 points and junior guard Kel Battle had 10 points. Senior guard Brandon Hebrank scored seven points and was solid defensively as finished with four steals.

"I thought his presence defensively kind of helped us turn the tide a little bit," Walsh said.

The undersized Golden Griffins knocked down 11 3-pointers. They want to play fast and furious in an attempt to nullify the size advantage their opponents have most nights. On Tuesday night, it was just enough.

“They’re a super big and physical team and we didn’t handle that as well as we could have,” Sausele said. “Once we got into the second half and fourth quarter we were able to get downhill a lot more and share the ball a lot more. It was a great team win.”

