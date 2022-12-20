Vianney surges past St. Mary's in possible district matchup preview

As soon as Luke Walsh got his driver's license last week, he knew his first destination.

The Vianney gym.

Not to be outworked by the Vianney sophomore, Eddie Smajic gave him a call to congratulate him on the license.

A freshman at Vianney, Smajic also asked for a ride to the gym.

"Those two guys are cut from the same cloth," Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. "They love being in the gym and love getting to work."

That extra work showed as the young Griffins downed St. Mary's 74-64 on Tuesday as part of the Marianist Invitational at Chaminade College Preparatory School.

"It's exciting," Kevin Walsh said. "We know the future is bright, but we're focused on this year. Every game we play is a great opportunity to keep growing and getting better."

Vianney (7-2) got key contributions from its youthful core.

Luke Walsh and Smajic scored 22 points apiece for the Griffins. Smajic pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Walsh collected three assists and registered four steals.

That kind of trust between the sophomore and freshman stems from extra work before the sun crests the horizon.

"We're always on the court together," Luke Walsh said. "Nothing can stop us. We all trust each other and we know we're going to make the right plays and pass it at the right time."

Before Luke Walsh got his license, it was his father, Kevin Walsh, who was the chauffeur.

Now the elder Walsh collects the rebounds in the morning shootarounds.

"They love getting in the gym and working and it shows the level they play," Kevin Walsh said.

The youth didn't stop at those two for the Griffins.

Symon Ghai, a 7-foot-3 freshman, picked up his third consecutive double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds to go along with five blocks.

"When you've got a big kid ... it had our guys looking around," St. Mary's coach Bryan Turner said. "It took the flow out of our play."

In the first quarter, St. Mary's (2-5) and Vianney exchanged the lead six different times. The Dragons pushed their lead to 10 midway powered by their own super sophomore in Zyree Collins.

Collins finished with 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds and tossed out five assists to go along with two steals.

Senior guard Kaliel Boyd led the Dragons with 20 points and had nine rebounds.

Trailing 10 points in the second quarter, a timeout by Kevin Walsh got the Griffins back on track.

"He basically told us that we have to play like us and not get sped up," Smajic said.

After the timeout, the Griffins outscored the Dragons 18-5 to finish the half before lighting it up from long range in the third quarter.

The Griffins hit their first four three-pointers and shot 6 for 8 in the quarter from deep to create some breathing room before holding on for the 10-point win.

"We thought we were good in stretches, but we had 24 turnovers," Kevin Walsh said. "If we can clean up a lot of that, we think there's another level we can get to."

For St. Mary's, Turner isn't too worried about his squad as they head into the Christmas break.

"I'm really looking for that (after) Christmas time," Turner said. "We can get the nucleus of the guys back, practice and think about basketball. Right now, it's not where we want to be, but that's a team in our district, and we wanted to see how we matched up with them. We'll make some adjustments, but we'll be all right."