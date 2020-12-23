Vianney turns up the pressure to race past Mehlville

KIRKWOOD — Mitch Wilson had a mischievous grin as an errant pass flew in his direction.
It was another chance for Wilson to pick some pockets, and he wasn't going to let it go to waste.
The senior guard led a turnover frenzy Wednesday to help Vianney defeat Mehlville 64-30 in a nonconference boys basketball contest at Vianney High School.
"Mitch was super active on defense with a lot of deflections and steals, and we need that from him," Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. "He may not get us 20 points a game, but when's he's really active (defensively), it takes us to a new level."
The Golden Griffins (2-2) have won 13 of their last 14 meetings against the Panthers (2-5), but Wednesday was the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 14, 2009.
The Griffins forced 32 Mehlville turnovers with Wilson, a 6-foot guard, garnering a team-high seven steals.
"It starts with the team," Wilson said. "I may have gotten the steals, but it was my teammates that made that pass happen so I could steal it."
Wilson also ripped down five rebounds, dished out five assists and tossed in seven points.
"I just like doing a bunch of everything," Wilson said.
Nine Griffins recorded steals with a full-court trapping defense that harassed Mehlville from the opening tipoff.
The Panthers were limited to seven shots in the first quarter.
"They did a great job of putting us in uncomfortable spots," Mehlville coach Dan Braun said. "That's a great team that rotates really well defensively and they did that tonight."
The Griffins outscored Mehlville 16-4 in the first quarter and did so without the contributions from their leading scorer Ethan Lattimore, who was saddled with two fouls in the first minute of the game.
"Ethan is kind of our energy — the guy who makes us go," Walsh said. "But we feel like we have a lot of depth."
When Lattimore got the green light in the second half, he played with a purpose. In barely two quarters of being on the court, Lattimore scored 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.
He also dished out three assists, passing up open looks in the third quarter to get his teammates involved.
"Our coach definitely takes about making that extra pass," Lattimore said. "He says good, better and best shot. We took that into the game tonight."
Creighton Wise and Bobby Braun also scored 11 points for the Griffins.
With five days before Mehlville's next game, Braun wasn't prepared to get rid of the film and forget about Wednesday.