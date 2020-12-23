Vianney turns up the pressure to race past Mehlville

The Panthers were limited to seven shots in the first quarter.

"They did a great job of putting us in uncomfortable spots," Mehlville coach Dan Braun said. "That's a great team that rotates really well defensively and they did that tonight."

The Griffins outscored Mehlville 16-4 in the first quarter and did so without the contributions from their leading scorer Ethan Lattimore, who was saddled with two fouls in the first minute of the game.

"Ethan is kind of our energy — the guy who makes us go," Walsh said. "But we feel like we have a lot of depth."

When Lattimore got the green light in the second half, he played with a purpose. In barely two quarters of being on the court, Lattimore scored 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.

He also dished out three assists, passing up open looks in the third quarter to get his teammates involved.

"Our coach definitely takes about making that extra pass," Lattimore said. "He says good, better and best shot. We took that into the game tonight."

Creighton Wise and Bobby Braun also scored 11 points for the Griffins.