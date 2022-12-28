Vianney's comeback bid falls short as Hickman escapes at Coaches vs. Cancer

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Eddie Smajic’s half-court shot just before the buzzer didn’t fall and the Vianney basketball team lost a heartbreaker Wednesday to Hickman.

That the Golden Griffins were in a position to grab a win was something of an accomplishment in and of itself.

Hickman held off Vianney’s furious rally to escape with a 50-49 win in the nightcap of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament at Maryville University.

The No. 2 seed, Hickman (5-1) advanced to face No 6 seed Memphis University (10-4) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The No. 7 seed, Vianney (8-4) draws No. 3 seed Parkway West (7-2) in the fifth-place semifinals at 4:30 p.m.

“It’s an amazing tournament. It’s highly competitive,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “I’ve told my guys, nobody is promised to get to that championship.”

Hickman is one step closer after sophomore forward Brock Camp buried a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds to play that pushed the Kewpies ahead 50-49. A 6-foot-6 highly sought after football prospect, Camp only scored five points but in a game this tight they all proved huge.

“I just think when the game is on the line, I’ve got to end it,” Camp said with a smile.

The Kewpies appeared to be on their way to a nice and easy night as they opened up a 19-6 lead after the first quarter. They pushed it as far as 33-15 when junior guard Langston Stroupe scored a layup with 3 minutes and 6 seconds to go in the second quarter. He had an excellent night as he scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made two steals.

When Hickman was clicking junior point guard Isaiah Bonaparte was handing out assists left and right. The Kewpies were scoring in transition around the basket and behind the 3-point line. Junior guard James Townsend was particularly lethal as he knocked down four 3-pointers and had a team-best 14 points.

But Vianney can get hot in a hurry from behind the arc, too. The Golden Griffins cobbled together a 9-3 run as sophomore guard Luke Walsh scored a layup just before the buzzer that cut the lead to 36-24 headed into halftime.

When the third quarter began Vianney was much more assertive on the defensive end. After watching Bonaparte pick them apart the Golden Griffins sat down and forced other guys to initiate the offense. The Kewpies weren’t nearly as in synch when that happened.

“They picked out a couple of guys who they knew probably shouldn’t be handling the ball as long as they did. It caused a couple of extra turnovers for us,” Logan said. “It’s little things like that where we created some uncharacteristic possessions for ourselves that gave the ball away to them quite a few times.”

The defensive stops helped fuel Vianney’s offense as it rallied. The Golden Griffins got contributions from several players but Smajic — their freshman swingman — was the catalyst. A solid ball handler who can score on the perimeter or driving to the bucket, he went into the post where he had a mismatch that allowed him to score or facilitate his teammates. Smajic finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.

“We’re still learning and trying to figure out all our guys including him,” Walsh said. “When we went small and they kind of matched us small it gave us a matchup in the post. He did a nice job in there to get some easy buckets and get to the foul line.”

Vianney took the lead for the first time since the opening minute when Smajic knocked down two free throws to put them ahead 44-42 with 5:19 to play.

The lead changed hands four more times over the next five minutes. Smajic scored a tough left-handed layup over Camp to put Vianney ahead 49-48 with 16 seconds to play.

After a pair of Hickman timeouts, the Kewpies went to Camp in the post who drove to the basket but was fouled. He then gave the Kewpies the lead for good.

“I knew he was going to make it,” Bonaparte said. “I felt confident he was going to make it. No worries.”

Smajic’s half-court runner drew contact but not a whistle just before time expired. Sophomore guard Luke Walsh had 10 points on a tough shooting night. Freshman center Symon Ghai scored one point and grabbed five rebounds in limited minutes as Kevin Walsh shuttled him in and out to get the matchups he wanted on the court.

It was a tough end for Vianney but one that Walsh took plenty of positives out of as he began contemplating tomorrow’s tough matchup with Parkway West.

“I was really, really proud of how we competed defensively in the third quarter,” Walsh said. “In the second half I thought we made some nice adjustments of keeping our space and keeping the ball in front of us. I thought we competed hard on the boards. That gave a chance to get back in it.”