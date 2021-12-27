Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener

WILDWOOD – The running and gunning Vianney basketball team closed out the first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Monday night.
The Golden Griffins did not disappoint.
Vianney knocked down 13 3-pointers – eight in the first half – on its way to a 69-60 win over Eureka at Lafayette High.
The No. 10 seed, Vianney (6-3) advanced to play No. 2 seed Troy (8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s exciting,” Vianney senior swingman Adam Sausele said. “We have a big challenge tomorrow.”
Sausele proved to be a huge challenge for Eureka as he scored a game-high 29 points and hauled in eight rebounds. The area’s top scorer with a 27 point per game average, the 6-foot-3 Sausele drained three of his own 3-pointers, but did much of his damage in the paint and at the free throw line.
“We pulled out a good team win,” Sausele said.
The No. 7 seed, Eureka (6-2) has lost back-to-back games. It managed to hang with Vianney’s barrage in the first half as it trailed 34-28 when it went into the locker room. But over four quarters the Golden Griffins were just too much.
“It’s difficult. It’s nonstop. They’re always coming at you,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “They have a great plan offensively to get their guys shots. Probably because of the pace they play at we didn’t do a good enough job guarding the 3-point line. When they make them they come in bunches and they have these big runs so that’s difficult.”
One of those runs came right when Vianney needed it.
Eureka senior forward Carson Smith scored a runner on the Wildcats first possession of the third quarter to cut the Vianney lead to 34-30. Vianney junior guard Kel Battle answered with a layup, which was followed by another layup and then a 3-pointer by senior guard Brandon Hebrank. What had been a four-point lead quickly ballooned to an 11-point lead.
“When they get going it feels like every one of them can shoot it,” Kirby said. “It felt like they didn’t miss much tonight.”
Hebrank scored 16 points and handed out three assists. Freshman guard Luke Walsh scored 13 points, hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.
One of the biggest keys to Vianney’s offense was Battle, who finished with just five points but led the team with six assists. His ability to move the ball to the open man was crucial.
“He’s a guy that it doesn’t matter if he scores,” Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. “He wants to play D, he wants to rebound, he’s a great passer, he’s so vital to us. When he’s on the floor he’s that glue guy for us.”
That was apparent when Battle had to come off the court when he picked up his second foul midway through the first quarter. When he was subbed out Vianney led 19-7 and had already hit five 3-pointers. Both Battle and Hebrank had to sit for extensive stretches of the first half with fouls, which forced Vianney to go into its bench which does not have much experience yet.
“The three guys that came off the bench are all sophomores,” Walsh said. “They’re learning to play in this atmosphere, they’re learning to play with the pressure of varsity basketball.”
As they learned Eureka took advantage. Senior guard Clayton Guntli scored nine of his 14 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats cut the lead to six multiple times.
But Vianney drilled down defensively in the second half and only committed one team foul, which allowed it to play its starters for nearly the entire half and close out the game.
“I thought defensively our guys did a good job of being in position earlier which kept us from being in a bad defensive rotation or in a situation to reach in,” Walsh said. “We jumped to the ball better, which allowed us to play better help side D which kept us out of that foul trouble.”
Smith led the Wildcats with 17 points and chipped in four rebounds. Senior forward Alex Waggerin had 16 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Mason Dunlap hauled in seven rebounds and handed out four assists.
Playing the last game of the opening round at the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament is a challenge, but not winning it creates an ever greater challenge. Eureka will be back in the gym to play Lutheran South at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a killer turnaround, but one Kirby knows well from his days as a player at Parkway Central and even as a coach at Eureka. It’s not the game the Wildcats wanted to play, but it’s the one they’ve got and Kirby wants them to make the most of it.
“Hopefully the fact we have nine seniors is going to help us,” Kirby said. “We’ll try to write the ship at walkthrough and see what we’ve got against Lutheran South.”
Vianney gets the benefit of some time to rest and recover before it closes down the second day of the tournament in what should be a humdinger.
“To me the quarterfinal night is the best night here,” Walsh said. “You’ve got four games with good teams and when we walk on the floor at 7:30 it’ll be electric. That’s what you want. You want your team and your program to play in those games and be in that atmosphere because that’s how you grow.”