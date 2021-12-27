Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener

“The three guys that came off the bench are all sophomores,” Walsh said. “They’re learning to play in this atmosphere, they’re learning to play with the pressure of varsity basketball.”

As they learned Eureka took advantage. Senior guard Clayton Guntli scored nine of his 14 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats cut the lead to six multiple times.

But Vianney drilled down defensively in the second half and only committed one team foul, which allowed it to play its starters for nearly the entire half and close out the game.

“I thought defensively our guys did a good job of being in position earlier which kept us from being in a bad defensive rotation or in a situation to reach in,” Walsh said. “We jumped to the ball better, which allowed us to play better help side D which kept us out of that foul trouble.”

Smith led the Wildcats with 17 points and chipped in four rebounds. Senior forward Alex Waggerin had 16 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Mason Dunlap hauled in seven rebounds and handed out four assists.