Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss

CREVE COEUR — Austin Vick didn't want another practice like the one he and his Westminster boys basketball teammates endured Thursday.
The Wildcats, the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, were upset by DuBourg on Wednesday night but bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 59-43 win over Whitfield in a non-conference game at Whitfield's Cady Athletic Center.
“I was really looking forward to this because practice was not so fun (Thursday),” Vick said. “We had to bounce back or it would have been a rough week, so I was really proud of how the whole team played.”
After the victory, Westminster coach Dale Ribble gave his team two well-earned days off this weekend before getting back at it on Monday.
“I thought we played very well defensively,” Ribble said. “We were able to get some stops and then we were able to get the ball inside some. So, I thought we were pretty balanced.”
Vick led the charge for Westminster (14-4), as the 6-foot-8 junior forward nearly tripled his scoring average with a career-high 24 points, including 12 in the game's first three minutes. He now has nine double-digit scoring efforts this season after not posting any as a sophomore.
“He really is getting better,” Ribble said. “His improvement over the course of the last couple years has been tremendous and we hope that continues.”
Junior guard Casen Lawrence scored right at his average with 13 points, including an important seven-point, third-quarter spurt when the game still hung in the balance. Sophomore guard Kobi Williams added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Westminster has bounced back to win the next game after each of its four losses this season, a good sign for a team that relies almost exclusively on sophomores and juniors.
“We do have sophomores and juniors, but a lot of the juniors have played a lot of high school basketball already for us,” Ribble said. “It's good to bounce back, but we want to consistently play well.”
Whitfield (7-9) tied its lowest scoring output of the season and only did so by scoring eight points in the final 1 minute, 21 seconds after Westminster had built a 24-point lead in the game's waning moments. Senior guard Eddie Simon was the only Warrior to finish in double figures with 11 points.
“We're not scoring in transition like we need to and we're not running the floor on the wings and pitching the ball ahead,” Whitfield coach Mike Potsou said. “When you play a team that packs it in the way they do with some size, you have to find easy ways to score in transition, and we didn't do that tonight. We certainly missed several shots around the rim that I think we're comfortable taking, but they didn't fall tonight.”
Vick started the game like a man on a mission.
Coming into the game with a scoring average of 8.6 points per game, Vick quickly surpassed that average on a lay-up one second shy of three minutes in. He scored the Wildcats' first 12 points of the game as they opened up an 18-9 lead after one quarter.
“The last couple games, I've been really feeling it,” Vick said. “I had 20 (against John Burroughs, his previous career high) and 16 (against DuBourg). I've got a lot more confidence in my offensive game.”
Vick stayed on 12 points for the rest of the first half as he was in and out of the game, but Westminster still had a 26-19 halftime lead as Williams knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final 4:14 of the second quarter.
Whitfield scored the first bucket of the second half to cut it to a five-point deficit, but that would be as close as the Warriors would get the rest of the way.
Lawrence went on a personal 7-0 run right after that basket with a 3-pointer, two technical free throws and a 15-foot jumper, as the Wildcats eventually pushed the lead out to 15 points by the end of the third quarter.
“He's their best player. He makes them go,” Potsou said. “To be honest, he's not overly athletic and he's not super tall (5-10), but Casen knows how to play basketball. He's heady, and you hear him talking to his team and giving instructions. I am so impressed with his ability. Credit to him, he really was under control versus pressure all night and found guys for easy lay-ups.”
Vick put the finishing touches on his big night with a 3-point play with 2:11 to go. That gave Westminster a 59-35 lead before Whitfield scored the final eight points to avoid setting a new season-low in points and end a frustrating night for the home team.
“I was talking to my coaches during the game and I said there were a few scenarios I had in mind on how this game would go and this wasn't one of them,” Potsou said. “I think if you asked Dale, he would have said the same thing. But, they did a better job tonight and the better team won.”
Westminster and Whitfield are both part of the stacked Class 4 District 5 tournament slated for later this month, which also includes MICDS, Priory, Normandy and John Burroughs, so Friday's win was a good one in terms of seeding for the Wildcats.
“Our district is gonna be really tough,” Ribble said. “There's six teams in there that are all pretty good, so we're gonna have to play very well and we're hoping to play our best at the end of the year.”