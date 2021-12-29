Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs

"I was really pleased with how we played," said first-year Bombers coach Darryl "Pee Wee" Lenard. "We showed a lot of resilience. We were tough-minded against a very, very good SLUH basketball club. We've got some good character kids. I'm proud of the way they played back and got into the game."

After three quarters, SLUH held a commanding 47-31 lead with the Bombers hitting two free throws with 16 seconds left.

Those free throws began a 14-2 John Burroughs run.

"That's very important how we played there," Lenard said. "We're respecting the game and playing hard. We earned that."

The Bombers cut the deficit to four points at 49-45 with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in regulation.

"We didn't close like we normally do," Claggett said. "We got in some foul trouble that kind of hurt us and disrupted the flow a little bit. Those guys, the Burroughs kids, have been playing pretty good basketball the last couple of weeks. Coach Leonard has been doing a really good job with them. I knew we had to close it out. I'm proud my boys were able to keep their heads there at the end."

Enter Walker Jr. for his time to shine at the free-throw line.