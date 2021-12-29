Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs

St. Louis University High's Aaron Walker Jr. found himself in the spotlight Wednesday afternoon, and the glare posed no problems.
The 5-foot-8 junior guard canned five of nine free-throw attempts in the final three minutes to help top-seeded SLUH stave off No. 5 John Burroughs, 58-51, in a Legends of Roundball Winter Classic semifinal boys basketball game at Danis Fieldhouse on the SLUH campus.
The game found Walker Jr. when the Bombers had to foul with less than four minutes to play and trailing by just four points.
"We talk about closing the game as a point guard and you have to get to the free throw line," Walker Jr. said. "My job is to just take care of the ball and make free throws. I get a little nervous, but it's all just a mental thing. So, I just stay focused and try to knock them down."
The Junior Billikens (8-2) advanced to the championship game and will play the winner of the other semifinal battle featuring Lift For Life and Hazelwood Central at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
"That's always good when you compete for a championship in whatever tournament you're playing in," SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. "That's a goal for us. We'll be ready to go tomorrow."
John Burroughs (6-2) will play the loser of that semifinal game in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m.
"I was really pleased with how we played," said first-year Bombers coach Darryl "Pee Wee" Lenard. "We showed a lot of resilience. We were tough-minded against a very, very good SLUH basketball club. We've got some good character kids. I'm proud of the way they played back and got into the game."
After three quarters, SLUH held a commanding 47-31 lead with the Bombers hitting two free throws with 16 seconds left.
Those free throws began a 14-2 John Burroughs run.
"That's very important how we played there," Lenard said. "We're respecting the game and playing hard. We earned that."
The Bombers cut the deficit to four points at 49-45 with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in regulation.
"We didn't close like we normally do," Claggett said. "We got in some foul trouble that kind of hurt us and disrupted the flow a little bit. Those guys, the Burroughs kids, have been playing pretty good basketball the last couple of weeks. Coach Leonard has been doing a really good job with them. I knew we had to close it out. I'm proud my boys were able to keep their heads there at the end."
Enter Walker Jr. for his time to shine at the free-throw line.
Walker hit the front end of a 1-and-1 and then made the other to give SLUH a little breathing room and open a 7-0 run with all the points coming from the charity stripe. He then added another for a 52-45 lead. Junior guard Luke Johnston, who finished with nine points, then hit two free throws before Walker added two more with 1:56 showing to push SLUH's lead to 56-45.
"We really stay composed there late. We just took care of the ball down the stretch," Walker Jr. said. "We just executed out there."
SLUH converted 13 of 20 free throws, including nine of 14 in the fourth quarter.
"Free throws win basketball games," Walker Jr. said. "As a point guard, you have to really lock in and be able to knock them down at the end of the game."
Claggett liked how his Junior Billikens responded to the pressure in the final four minutes.
"We wanted to attack intelligently and get layups and get to the free throw line," Claggett said. "Our defense was pretty solid. You know the other team will make a run at you. We kept our composure pretty good and got the 'W.'"
Nick Kramer, a 6-4 senior guard for the Junior Billikens, led all scorers with 16 points. Kramer, who has signed to play in college at Saint Louis University, entered the game averaging 22 points a game. Senior guard Jaden McClain added 11 points for SLUH.
"We faced some adversity and came out with a 'W.' It's exciting be able to play for the tournament championship," Kramer said. "It's a great time for us."
Senior Will Gurley and senior Anand Dharmarajan each scored 14 points for John Burroughs. Junior Trevor Reed chipped in with 13 points.
A solid start on both ends of the floor by the Junior Billikens looked it would seal the victory in the first quarter. SLUH jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Kramer and two field goals by McClain.
SLUH's defense forced nine John Burroughs turnovers in the first quarter. John Burroughs didn't attempt a field goal until 2:56 was left in the period. John Burroughs scored its first field goal when senior Will Gurley hit a layup after grabbing a rebound.
Kramer ended the first quarter with 10 points, and McClain added seven.
"I was feeling it and Jayden was, too," Kramer said. "We were all hitting shots. It was real good. We came out with a defensive mindset and defense leads the offense."
Claggett was pleased with how McClain performed.
"Jayden can shoot it," Claggett said. "We want him to be more aggressive as we go. We've got to keep pushing him to be aggressive and when he is, good things happen."
SLUH took a 21-6 lead into the second quarter.
"That was a great first quarter defensively," Walker Jr. said. "We turned it up. It was a great defensive effort."
Junior forward Zachary Ortwerth slammed home a dunk in the second quarter and then hit a short jumper to give the Junior Billikens a 30-13 lead with 3:50 remaining in the first half.
SLUH took a 35-18 lead into intermission.
"We just dug ourselves in too deep of a hole," Lenard said. "We knew SLUH is a very good defensive team and they came out and put some pressure on us. We had to play back."
The Junior Billikens hit 15 of 30 field goal attempts and committed just two turnovers in the first half. John Burroughs shot seven of 18 from the floor with 11 turnovers.
"The boys played well overall," Claggett said. "I thought we were solid."