Waller's return sparks Mehlville past Jackson and into Class 5 quarterfinals

HILLSBORO, Mo. — It wasn't a fun feeling for King Waller watching from the bench Friday.
The Mehlville senior guard watched as his team celebrated a district title without him on the court.
On Wednesday, he made up for the lost time.
Waller's big night sparked the Panthers as they eliminated Jackson 64-47 in a Class 5 boys basketball sectional at Jefferson College.
"It felt good to get back on the court and get a win with my brothers," Waller said.
Mehlville (22-6) advanced to play Chaminade (21-6) in a Class 5 quarterfinal scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.
Waller, who sat out the Class 5 District 2 final with a head injury suffered in the semifinals, attacked the basket with near reckless abandon in his return.
"He's such a high energy guy," Mehlville coach Andy Guethle said. "He's just go-go-go and there are no brakes on him."
Waller scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as Jackson hung around with the Panthers.
It's the third time he's eclipsed 20 points this season.
"King carried us a lot (in the first half)," Mehlville senior Davion Bradford said. "He's a big point guard for the team. He helped get our confidence level up and he helped us out a lot."
While Waller was happy with his scoring, he took greatest pride in his four assists.
Especially an alley-oop to senior forward Lamontay Daughtery late in the game.
"We were on the same page," Daughtery said. "When we had a chance, I was like throw it up and I caught it and threw it down."
That alley-oop was the fourth dunk of the second half as Mehlville started to exert its will down low against Jackson (11-17).
"We came in and the coach said we got to get the ball inside to Davion," Waller said. "He's the best center in Missouri, so we got him the ball. He got dunks and it got us going."
Mehlville battered its way down low in the third quarter, outscoring Jackson 15-4 with only one made basket coming from outside the paint.
After a slow showing inside the paint in the first half, Mehlville emphasized hitting that first open guy down low.
"We were slow to pass it the first open guy," Guethle said. "A guy was open and instead of just giving him the ball, we were trying to get something extra. We started haring the ball better."
Seven of Mehlville's 12 assists came in the second half, with senior Dylan Branson collecting six assists and scoring 12 points.
Jackson mounted a run in the fourth quarter, cutting its deficit to nine points with six minutes to go, but couldn't get any closer.
"They're just so big and physical and battling down low," Jackson coach Darrin Scott said. "I felt that it took a lot of energy and emotional energy just to fight to get back."
Daughtery and Bradford both scored 14 points, while Daughtery pulled down 11 rebounds and Bradford collected eight.