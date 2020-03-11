Waller's return sparks Mehlville past Jackson and into Class 5 quarterfinals

While Waller was happy with his scoring, he took greatest pride in his four assists.

Especially an alley-oop to senior forward Lamontay Daughtery late in the game.

"We were on the same page," Daughtery said. "When we had a chance, I was like throw it up and I caught it and threw it down."

That alley-oop was the fourth dunk of the second half as Mehlville started to exert its will down low against Jackson (11-17).

"We came in and the coach said we got to get the ball inside to Davion," Waller said. "He's the best center in Missouri, so we got him the ball. He got dunks and it got us going."

Mehlville battered its way down low in the third quarter, outscoring Jackson 15-4 with only one made basket coming from outside the paint.

After a slow showing inside the paint in the first half, Mehlville emphasized hitting that first open guy down low.

"We were slow to pass it the first open guy," Guethle said. "A guy was open and instead of just giving him the ball, we were trying to get something extra. We started haring the ball better."