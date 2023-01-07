Ward finds his comfort zone as Chaminade takes down Chicago St. Rita at Highland

HIGHLAND — BJ Ward’s season hasn’t gone as planned.

The senior point guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Ward’s play has been — by his own admission — subpar.

“I haven’t been playing well,” said Ward, a Southeast Missouri State recruit.

As he’s continued to work through this rough patch his teammates have told him to keep his head up, that things would get better.

On Saturday they did.

The 6-foot-1 Ward was outstanding as he led Chaminade to an impressive 60-57 win over Chicago powerhouse St. Rita in the 31st Highland Shootout at Highland High.

The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (8-1) has won seven in a row and back-to-back appearances at Highland. Last year the Red Devils beat eventual Illinois 1A champion Yorkville Christian 103-59. Overall Chaminade is 6-5 in the area’s premier basketball showcase and looked quite comfortable on Saturday afternoon.

Ward especially.

“At practice my teammates have been keeping me up,” Ward said. “Today it finally showed on the big stage when they needed me and I just stepped up.”

Ward finished with 12 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals as he was named the game’s most valuable player. But for every pretty pass Ward dished out the Red Devils had to convert them into points.

Senior guard Nilavan Daniels did his part. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter scored a game-high 21 points as he knocked down 5 of his 9 3-pointers. Sophomore post Ben Winker scored 14 points against some incredibly tough competition.

St. Rita (8-6) leans on junior twin towers James Brown (6-foot-10) and Morez Johnson (6-foot-9). Brown has committed to North Carolina and Johnson has pledged to Illinois. Matched up against one or both of them the 6-foot-10 Winker held his own as he hauled in seven rebounds and converted 7 of his 8 field goal attempts.

“Coming into the game you see an Illinois commit, a UNC commit and you have to go in with the mentality it doesn’t mean anything,” Winker said. “You just have to go out and play your game and that’s what I did.”

Chaminade freshman Jamison White started and was also thrown into post duty. The 6-foot-5 White gave up a few inches but was strong against the bigger, older Mustang post players. He finished with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

St. Rita held a 31-30 lead at the half and led 25-21 halfway through the second quarter, its largest of the game. But the Red Devils immediately took the lead back to start the third quarter as Daniels knocked down a 3-pointer to go ahead 33-31. St. Rita answered with a quick 5-0 run to take a 36-33 lead but Daniels answered with another long range bomb to tie things up at 36.

“They made some tough shots,” St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell said.

Chaminade’s speed and ball movement were critical on the offensive end as it gave the Red Devils quality looks. When St. Rita extended its defense in an effort to speed up Chaminade, Ward’s abilities shined. His poise helped the Red Devils navigate the second half.

“When you have a senior point guard like BJ Ward he fixes a lot of mistakes,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “One of the most difficult things in the game of basketball in my opinion is bringing the ball up under pressure and having to make a lot of decisions with that pressure. BJ does a fantastic job with that.”

Chaminade took a 38-36 lead after White scored a layup with 5 minutes and 10 seconds to play in the third. Though the Red Devils wouldn’t trail again they wouldn’t lead by more than seven at any point the rest of the way.

Ward knocked down a runner just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Chaminade a 49-47 lead going into the fourth.

Johnson tied the game at 49 with a layup a minute into the fourth. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. But Ward then connected on his own 3-pointer to give the Red Devils the lead for good.

St. Rita got within 55-53 after back-to-back dunks by Brown. He finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks of his own.

In attempt to get the ball back St. Rita tried to swarm Chaminade defensively the last four minutes.

The Red Devils whipped the ball around the perimeter and played keep away. The Mustangs couldn’t catch up with the ball to foul the ball handler as Chaminade burned precious time off the clock.

“At the end they did a really good job of keeping the ball away from us,” Russell said.

Chaminade may not have a roster with the name recognition of years past but this team is doing what it can to live up to the tradition of the program. These Red Devils are making their own way.

“We’re a young team. A lot of people don’t believe we can do it,” Ward said. “We have to believe in ourselves. We came in tonight showing we can play with any team.”

Highland Shootout: Chaminade 60, Chicago St. Rita 57