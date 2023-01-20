Warner's career night leads St. Charles over Orchard Farm in GAC North battle

ST. CHARLES – James Warner was feeling it.

After making just eight 3-pointers in his first 15 games this season, the St. Charles High junior guard dropped in five triples – including the go-ahead trey to start a decisive fourth quarter run, as the Pirates knocked off Orchard Farm 63-61 in a GAC North boys basketball game Friday night.

“It's just a feeling,” said Warner, who scored a career-high 17 points. “The confidence is so big and it's so nice to have a game like that.”

Warner's contributions were part of an overall effort to help fill the void left by the absence of Pirates leading scorer Chris Ketchum, who missed the game due to illness.

Elijah Leech scored 16 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Blake Wiggs dropped in 12 points and Nik Pugh added 11 points.

“That was a big hole to fill, but that's the kind of guys we have and they've done it all year,” St. Charles coach Rick Foster said. “They're gritty and stay together. Rough and tough, and tough guys win. Toby Goodwin was really good tonight. He's a four-year guy and knows what to do. And James making his threes.”

St. Charles (15-2 overall, 5-0 league) remained perfect atop the GAC North.

“That was big because it keeps us in the lead for conference,” Warner said. “We have one on St. Charles West right now and they just came in here and beat (Orchard Farm), so if we had lost to them tonight that would be a tie and we're not about that.”

Orchard Farm (10-6, 2-2) has dropped a pair of close conference games to St. Charles West and St. Charles after a 2-0 start in league play.

“We had a game plan and I thought we followed it really well,” Eagles coach Mike Hohe said. “Turnovers kind of caught us a little bit and it seemed like every time we went on a run, they answered it right back.”

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with four lead changes, including one when Pugh sank a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to give the Pirates a 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes.

Alex Wineholt's putback to start the second quarter put the Eagles back in front and they stayed in front the entire quarter – leading by as many as eight points – until Pugh converted a 3-point play with 15.2 seconds left that gave St. Charles a 31-30 lead at halftime.

A jumper by Brady Wolf gave Orchard Farm a 34-33 lead midway through the third quarter and the Eagles would stretch the lead back out to seven before St. Charles again closed the gap, getting within two at 45-43 at the end of the third.

Wolf, a senior guard, led Orchard Farm with 16 points, while his cousin, freshman guard Will Wolf, scored a career-best 14 points and Josh Bartig added 10 points.

“Will does an exceptional job,” Hohe said. “He's easy to coach. He listens very well. He doesn't have much fear. Our two freshmen we moved up (Collin Sinclair is the other) really don't have fear.”

Warner then drained a 3-pointer just 19 seconds into the fourth quarter that gave the Pirates the lead for good at 46-45 and sent them on a decisive 11-0 run over the first 4 minutes, 39 seconds of the final period.

“They were running zone, coach called a play, Blake got it, everybody collapsed and I was just out there ready to catch and shoot,” Warner said.

Foster said Warner is capable of coming up with big efforts.

“He has the ability to do that, but he's a really unselfish guy. Handles the ball, one of our best defenders and takes charges,” Foster said. “Just does all the little things and does what it takes to win. Tonight, we needed baskets and he made some baskets tonight.”

The Eagles were a solid 9-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth, but didn't make a basket until just 29.7 seconds remained in the game. That triggered a 7-1 run to close the game that got Orchard Farm to within the final margin of two.

“Our goal was to win the third quarter, and we did. And then our goal was to not have a bad start (to the fourth) and I think we got away from the things we were doing successfully,” Hohe said. “We got into really quick possessions, we weren't moving the ball any longer and I think they just fed off it and took advantage. We battled back and made it a good game, but it's hard to overcome a team with that talent.”

St. Charles was coming off a signature win over previously-undefeated Borgia in its last game. The Pirates showed no signs of an emotional letdown coming off the big win seven days prior to Friday's contest.

“Having a full week off and no games is always worrisome, especially going on the road,” Foster said. “We knew it was going to be loud like this. But, like I said, tough guys win, and we pulled one out.”