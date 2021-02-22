Washington battles past Parkway West down the stretch

CHESTERFIELD — A wrong turn before the game and foul trouble during the game wasn't going to deter Todd Bieg from making the biggest play of the game.
Bieg took a pass in the lane from Brigham Broadbent along the baseline and went in for an emphatic slam dunk with 1 minute and 21 seconds left to break a tie and send Washington on to a 58-49 win over Parkway West in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday night at West.
“They're a very good team and very good competitors, so it was very nice to get a win to kind of close out the (regular) season,” said Bieg, a 6-foot-7 senior forward.
Bieg, who picked up his fourth foul with just less than five minutes to play, finished with 10 points as one of three double-figure scorers for Washington (16-7), joining Broadbent and Jarrett Hamlett, who each scored 11 points.
After a tough, last-second loss Friday to Fort Zumwalt South, the Blue Jays rebounded in a game they just recently picked up after losing a pair of contests against Francis Howell North and another with Warrenton because of COVID-19 quarantines.
“We lost three games and Parkway West wanted to pick up a game with us, so it was a great opportunity to play a really good team that we don't see on our schedule,” Washington coach Grant Young said. “I thought we came out prepared since this was their last (home) game for senior night.”
Parkway West (15-6), which got a game-high 14 points from Logan Wich, had a four-game winning streak snapped.
“I was proud of how we battled,” West coach John Wright said. “It's like we need to just kind of bottle that energy and that enthusiasm and that pressure, and put it together for 32 minutes. And that's hard to do, but that's the goal. When we come down the stretch here, the teams that are able to do that are going to be the ones standing in the end.”
After showing up a little late for pickup, Washington's bus then took a wrong turn on the way to West, and the Blue Jays were late to the gym, resulting in a 20-minute delay to the tipoff the game. But the Washington offense was right on time, hitting its first four shots to jump out to a 10-2 lead.
“We had previous experiences last year in getting to games late, so we've kind of grown used to it a little bit,” Bieg said. “We're a really well-adapted team and all of us can shoot.”
The Blue Jays led 15-8 with 1:40 to play in the first quarter, but West went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter, capped by Ja'Marion Wayne's putback with 3.6 seconds left that tied the game 15-15.
The second quarter belonged to Hamlett, as he outscored the Longhorns by himself 11-10. Hamlett's quarter included three 3-pointers, as the Blue Jays enjoyed a 32-25 halftime lead.
Washington extended its lead out to 45-34 by the end of the third quarter and still led by eight points three minutes into the fourth when West went on one final push to get back into the game.
The Longhorns turned up the pressure and got some turnovers and defensive stops that led to a 10-2 run that culminated in Wayne's layup that tied the game 49-49 with 1:41 to play.
But the Blue Jays slowly worked into their offense and ended up getting the game-winning Broadbent-to-Bieg pass and dunk.
“Coach has been telling me to dunk it all year, so I figured why not do it now before it's too late,” Bieg said.
Washington got a couple of buckets and three free throws inside the final minute to pull away and win a game it never trailed.
“Having a senior-led team, our kids did a really good job of setting the tempo early,” Young said. “They had a lot of energy in coming back, but I thought not giving up the lead ever was a good thing for our kids and weathering the storm because we knew it was coming.”
The Blue Jays, who have nine seniors on their roster, are the No. 1 seed in next week's four-team Class 6 District 8 tournament and will host fourth-seeded Battle in a semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. next Monday.
“We're prepared for Battle to come down,” Young said. “We want to see Battle come Monday night because our kids are a little fired up right now and our seniors are going to come out strong.”
The Longhorns got the No. 2 seed in a tough Class 6 District 3 tournament that also features Eureka, Marquette, Lafayette and Parkway South. The Longhorns have one more regular season contest this week before opening with a tough matchup against No. 3 seed Marquette in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. March 2 at West.
“This is the type of game that's great for that,” Wright said. “Washington came in and played really tough, and that's how Marquette's going to play. Anybody can win that district, so it's going to come down to who's going to be able to raise their level of play and execute.”