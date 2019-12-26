Waterloo finds its scoring stride to knock off Valmeyer in Columbia-Freeburg tourney opener

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Waterloo boys basketball coach Dane Walter was looking for some scoring under the Christmas tree this year.
The Bulldogs lost their first six games of the season but have since won three of their last four, including a 70-54 victory over Valmeyer in a pool play contest on Thursday at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.
"Putting up 70 points is nice," Walter said after Waterloo hit its season-high mark. "We were not playing well early in the season and most of that had to do with simply not scoring the ball. Our defense kept us in a lot of the games but we were scoring in the low 40's. You aren't going to win many games that way."
Waterloo kept most of their losses close, falling by two to Wesclin and losing by four to Freeburg in a game in which it had the lead in the final three minutes. The Bulldogs were also tied in the fourth quarter before falling to Columbia.
"It was a disappointment the way we started because we played very well in the summer and shot the ball very well," senior Jake Wade said. "But once the high school season started, the shots were not falling."
Wade, who averaged in double figures last season, also was in a shooting slump.
"I think a lot of that had to do with confidence," said Wade, who had a season-high 19 points against the Pirates. "Hopefully, this will be the start for us."
The Bulldogs were balanced from the start against Valmeyer, which had a six-game winning streak earlier in the season. All five starters scored in the first five and a half minutes. And four of those starters finished in double figures with the fifth scoring nine points.
"That kind of balance is what we need," Walter said. "We don't have that one scorer we can lean on. We rode the mountains a little today but for the most part we made the extra pass and got the good shot."
There were five lead changes in the first quarter but Waterloo took a 10-9 advantage and never looked back before extending it to 18-11 at the end of the first.
The Bulldogs had what seemed to be a comfortable 32-19 halftime advance. But Valmeyer, which lost to Freeburg 74-35 earlier in the day, made a run to start the second half.
The Pirates scored 14 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 38-33.
Waterloo's Austin Balabas answered by converting an old fashioned three-pointer to push it to 53-39 at the end of the third.
"We played good team ball for about three minutes," said Valmeyer coach Neil Siburt, whose team gave up 72 points in the first three quarters against Freeburg. "But when we get down we tend to just fire away in hopes of getting back into the game. But it usually ends up the opposite way and we get farther behind."
Wade led the way with the 19 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-7. Balabas and Dustin Crawford had 12 each, Ty Lenhardt added 10 and Ian Schrader had nine.
Valmeyer, which fell to 6-5, had three players in double figures. Riley McCarthy led the way with 11 points. Philip Reinhardt and Jacob Rowold had 10 each.
Two of the six pool play games came down to the wire Thursday with Lovejoy losing both. The Wildcats lost to Civic-Memorial 45-44 and to Columbia 69-67.
There will be six more pool play games Friday with the championship game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.