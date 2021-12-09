Webster Groves blows past Riverview Gardens in tourney opener

WEBSTER GROVES – William Donegan knew what was coming when he saw the bracket.
And there was nothing he could do about it.
The Riverview Gardens boys basketball coach, Donegan tried to prepare his Rams for the fury that awaited them when they took the floor against Webster Groves in the opening night of the Webster Classic on Thursday at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.
“We can play full-court man all day at practice, (but) there’s no way to practice how intense they play on defense,” Donegan said. “That’s one of those things you just have to see in person.”
Riverview Gardens saw the orange and black blur that blew past it early on and never looked back as Webster Groves cruised to a 94-38 win.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster Groves (1-1) advanced to play Miller Career in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Miller Career (7-2) knocked off Lee’s Summit North 71-64 in the final game of the night.
Playing Webster Groves in the first round of the Webster Classic is a dicey proposition for any opponent. The Statesmen haven’t lost their first-round game since 2002, the third year the tournament was played.
Riverview Gardens (0-4) had its hands full regardless, but, to complicate things more, it was the only school district in the area that did not have some sort of winter basketball season last year due to COVID-19, and it’s baptism by fire.
“It’s tough, but I think it’ll help us grow for February and March,” Donegan said. “I’d rather see it early and learn from our mistakes early.”
Fresh off a two-point loss in overtime at Tolton on Saturday, Webster Groves wasted little time jumping all over Riverview. The Statesmen scored the first nine points. They held the Rams without a field goal until the final 38 seconds of the first quarter. They led 50-16 at halftime and proceeded to score the first 13 points of the third quarter.
“Our transition offense was really good. You’re starting to see a team that can share the basketball really well,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “We’re drawing two, kicking and hitting the open dude. Our balance is going to make us most dangerous when it matters the most.”
The Statesmen overwhelmed the Rams with that balance. Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey was dynamic in the post as he scored a team-high 17 points, hauled in eight rebounds, handed out four assists and came up with a pair of steals. The 6-foot-4 Purvey even took a charge, which is another hallmark of Webster Groves basketball.
“He’s a great addition, he’s developed a lot from last year,” senior point guard Matt Enright said. “He’s grown a lot more.”
Enright scored 13 points to go with four assists and three steals. Senior guard Ethan Chartrand had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Junior guard CJ Lang scored 11 points to go with six steals.
Junior guard Jalen Purvey had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists as the sixth man Thursday night. Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos had 12 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
“I feel like when we get out there we’re all on the same page, we all have each other’s back,” Enright said.
Riverview Gardens got a game-high 23 points from senior guard Cavoll Love Jr. He had the Rams' first field goal to make it 26-5 late in the first quarter.
“Cavoll is a great slasher,” Donegan said. “If we can get to the point where he’s drawing two and we have other guys catching and attacking, I think we’ll be in a good position.”
Thursday’s game was the first Webster Classic game played since 2019. The tournament was canceled last winter due to COVID-19. It was the first time guys like Iziah Purvey and Ferentinos got the chance to play in front of home fans. Last season spectators were restricted to family.
“It felt good having fans,” Iziah Purvey said.
Added Enright, “It’s good to be back.”
It’s good to be back but it’d be even better to be back and victorious. Webster Groves hasn’t won its own tournament since 2018. McCluer beat Webster in the championship game in 2019.
“We’re most focused on tomorrow,” Enright said. “We’re focused on getting back to that championship.”
The Statesmen will have to deal with a solid Miller Career in the semifinals. Should they win they would then face either Staley or Confluence in the final. All of those teams present different challenges. Staley, in particular, is excellent as it showed in its 59-24 smothering of John Burroughs on Thursday afternoon.
Mathes is eager to see what his team can do the next two days, if only because basketball season is so much more normal this time around.
“To have some of the best parts about high school basketball back is a breath of fresh air,” Mathes said. “(We’ve got) two really good teams from the Kansas City side, I’m excited to have it back.”