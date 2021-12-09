Webster Groves blows past Riverview Gardens in tourney opener

Riverview Gardens (0-4) had its hands full regardless, but, to complicate things more, it was the only school district in the area that did not have some sort of winter basketball season last year due to COVID-19, and it’s baptism by fire.

“It’s tough, but I think it’ll help us grow for February and March,” Donegan said. “I’d rather see it early and learn from our mistakes early.”

Fresh off a two-point loss in overtime at Tolton on Saturday, Webster Groves wasted little time jumping all over Riverview. The Statesmen scored the first nine points. They held the Rams without a field goal until the final 38 seconds of the first quarter. They led 50-16 at halftime and proceeded to score the first 13 points of the third quarter.

“Our transition offense was really good. You’re starting to see a team that can share the basketball really well,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “We’re drawing two, kicking and hitting the open dude. Our balance is going to make us most dangerous when it matters the most.”