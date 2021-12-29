Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy

“They run really good stuff and, for the most part, we were able to keep them out of their action which was the key,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “When the defense had to show up it did and we needed one of those to show we could grind one out. I’m really proud of them.”

Webster Groves found more of an offensive groove in the second half. Ferentinos was key as he had nine points including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions midway through the fourth quarter that helped give the Statesmen some breathing room down the stretch. Ferentinos said he doesn’t think about any of his previous shots whether they go in or not. His focus is always on the one he’s taking at the moment.

“You just have to have confidence,” Ferentinos said. “In the first half I was cold. When the lights are on you still have to shoot those shots with confidence and make them.”

Senior guards Matt Enright and Ethan Chartrand scored 13 points apiece. Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey had 10 points and junior guard CJ Lang scored eight points.

Troy junior guard Jack Fessenden led the Trojans with 14 points. Junior guard Charlie Nett had 12.