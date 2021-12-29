Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy

WILDWOOD – Gianni Ferentinos’s hands were full of water.
Water bottles.
A sophomore guard for the Webster Groves boys basketball team, Ferentinos led the Statesmen with 14 points as they scored a 63-45 win over Troy in a semifinal of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night at Lafayette High.
That still didn’t get him off of water bottle duty when he emerged from the locker room with a six-pack of bottles in each hand.
“Because I’m a young guy,” Ferentinos said with a smile.
There was plenty for the Statesmen to smile about after the game.
Early on was another matter. The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 3 seed, Webster Groves (8-1) sputtered offensively in the first half as it took a 26-16 lead into halftime.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Ferentinos said. “They were tough. They were really physical and we had to match that. We definitely had to grind one out. It wasn’t our best offensive night.”
The No. 9 large school and No. 2 seed, Troy (9-2) had its four-game win streak snapped. As hard a time as the Statesmen had putting the ball in the basket, they did their best to make it even harder on the Trojans.
“They run really good stuff and, for the most part, we were able to keep them out of their action which was the key,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “When the defense had to show up it did and we needed one of those to show we could grind one out. I’m really proud of them.”
Webster Groves found more of an offensive groove in the second half. Ferentinos was key as he had nine points including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions midway through the fourth quarter that helped give the Statesmen some breathing room down the stretch. Ferentinos said he doesn’t think about any of his previous shots whether they go in or not. His focus is always on the one he’s taking at the moment.
“You just have to have confidence,” Ferentinos said. “In the first half I was cold. When the lights are on you still have to shoot those shots with confidence and make them.”
Senior guards Matt Enright and Ethan Chartrand scored 13 points apiece. Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey had 10 points and junior guard CJ Lang scored eight points.
Troy junior guard Jack Fessenden led the Trojans with 14 points. Junior guard Charlie Nett had 12.
Webster Groves advanced to play No. 6 large school and No. 5 seed De Smet (7-1) in the tournament championship game at 8 p.m. Thursday. De Smet is playing in its third consecutive Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament title game and punched its ticket with an eye-opening defensive effort in its semifinal win over Westminster. The Spartans led the Wildcats 31-6 at halftime of their semifinal and gave the Statesmen plenty to think about as they prepare.
“They’re a team with a lot of weapons that’s playing with a chip on its shoulder. It makes them extremely dangerous,” Maathes said. “They’ve got size, they’ve got shooting, they’ve got great guard play and they’re playing with some anger. What stood out tonight was their focus. They took it to a really, really good Westminster team.”
Webster Groves has its strengths, but size is not among them. De Smet presents a significant challenge with its length and athleticism. That and it has University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee signee Brian Taylor running the show. The 6-foot-4 Taylor scored 26 points against Westminster and was without question the best player on the court.
“They’re a very good team,” Ferentinos said. “We’ll have to play defense like we always do. We’re going to have to get on the glass, be unselfish on offense and get some good shots.”