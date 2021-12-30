Webster Groves holds off De Smet in overtime

De Smet senior standout point guard Brian Taylor answered with a tough jumper on the other end to cut the lead to 63-61. After a pair of free throws from Webster Groves senior guard Matt Enright, Taylor answered with a tough runner to cut the lead to 65-63 with 15 seconds to go.

Enright hit just one of his next two free throws, and De Smet got the rebound with 12.9 seconds.

As De Smet tried to get a quality look the ball found its way to Duff well beyond the 3-point line. He put up the prayer and it was answered right before the buzzer sending the Spartan faithful into a frenzy. Duff finished the game with 19 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

After taking that haymaker, Webster Groves came to the bench ready to go back to work.

“We stayed together,” Enright said. “We told each other that if we did the things we needed to we’d win this. We needed to stay the course, that’s all we kept saying.”

Webster Groves junior guard CJ Lang came up huge in the extra period as he had the first five points and buried a pair of clutch free throws in the final 34.3 seconds. He finished the night with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.