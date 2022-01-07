Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville

Senior guard Ethan Chartrand scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists. He took a turn defending Kellen Thames along with several of his teammates. Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos scored 14 points as he knocked down four 3-pointers. Three of those long-range shots came in the fourth quarter as the Pirates extended their defense to try and turn the Statesmen over only to watch them break the press and give Ferentinos a wide-open look. Junior guard CJ Lang had nine points, four rebounds and two assists. What impressed Mathes was how his players didn’t force things and waited for the game to come to them.

“Having a lot of weapons and balance is great and having dudes unselfish enough to realize it’s someone else’s night is huge,” Mathes said.

Pattonville got 11 points from senior guard Ronnell Johnson Jr. No one else scored double figures. After putting together the best season in school history last winter, they were hoping to build on that this season. They’ve already lost five more games with a chunk of the roster that’s still learning the rigors of the varsity.