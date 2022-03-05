Webster Groves rolls past Vianney for first district title since 2018

WEBSTER GROVES — Matt Enright scored four points in the last game he’ll ever play in Roberts Gym.

He couldn’t have been happier.

A four-year varsity stalwart and a captain of the Webster Groves boys basketball team, Enright’s primary assignment was not to score the ball as he has done so often throughout his career. It was to make Luke Walsh as miserable as possible.

A freshman guard for Vianney, Walsh had a spectacular debut season as he knocked down 100 3-pointers and was a catalyst for the wide-open, fast-playing Golden Griffins.

Enright accomplished his mission and Webster Groves raced past Vianney for a 76-47 win in the Class 5 District 2 tournament championship game Saturday at Webster Groves High.

“If I have to score four points and we win by 30, I’m happy with that,” Enright said with a smile.

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster Groves (21-8) advanced to play Cape Girardeau Central (22-5) in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at 2:45 p.m. March 12 at St. Louis Community College-Meramec.

The Statesmen have won seven of their last eight games, with a nine-point loss to Vashon the only blemish in that time.

The No. 2 seed behind Webster Groves, Vianney (14-15) did its best work this season when it rained down 3-pointers in mass quantities on its opponents. The Golden Griffins broke and rebroke the school’s single-game record for 3-pointers multiple times throughout the winter. With that in mind, Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes and his staff decided the best way to try and take away that shooting was to completely alter Webster Groves’s defensive scheme. Throughout the season the Statesmen played strong help-side defense but decided to stay home and man up.

“When the guys mess around after practice we call it King of the Court. We were going to play King of the Court and you have to sit down and guard your yard,” Mathes said. “The guys locked in mentally and executed it.”

The results were apparent in the first four minutes. Both teams traded 3-pointers to start, but then the Statesmen went on a 19-0 run fueled by their defense and defensive rebounding. Junior point guard CJ Lang has not been a primary scorer for the Statesmen but took advantage of the opportunities he was given. He scored six straight points to make it 9-3 with 5 minutes and 25 seconds to play in the first.

Vianney coach Kevin Walsh burned his first timeout of the quarter to try and blunt the momentum.

But once the Golden Griffins started to collapse as Lang drove into the lane, it opened up space for the Statesmen’s long-range shooters.

Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos was a primary beneficiary as he spotted up and knocked down one key 3-pointer after the other on his way to 18 points. Senior guard Ethan Chartrand scored 18 points and knocked down a trio of 3s as well.

“They were hugging in on me, collapsing on me so they were wide open for the kick out,” Lang said. “It’s a great feeling because I know as soon as I pass it I got two snipers in the corner that are going to knock it down.”

Lang finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block.

Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey got in the action as he crashed the glass. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. His brother, junior guard Jalen Purvey had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench.

By the time Vianney sophomore guard Charles Spoonhour scored a runner with 18 seconds left in the quarter, Webster Groves had a commanding 22-5 lead.

“It didn’t feel like we had enough timeouts to slow it,” Kevin Walsh said. “They got rolling and it was an avalanche.”

The Golden Griffins found the bottom of the basket a bit more in the second quarter but Webster Groves took a 41-18 lead into halftime.

If there was one nitpick of the Statesmen it’s how they played the third quarter as they weren’t as crisp with their offensive sets nor as sharp defensively. Vianney doubled up its point total with 18 points in the period as Webster Groves led 60-36 headed into the fourth.

“We always seem to come out slow in the third quarter,” Lang said.

Vianney senior swingman Adam Sausele led the Golden Griffins with 15 points and had three rebounds. Senior guard Brandon Hebrank scored seven points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Spoonhour scored 10 points while Luke Walsh finished with three points on one made field goal.

“It was a great test, something different than I’m used to,” Enright said of his defensive responsibility. “But it’s playoff time so now I have to do what I have to do to help us win.”

It’s the first district championship for Webster Groves since it won the Class 5 state championship in 2018 and the first district title since Mathes took over prior to the 2019-20 season. For a program that prides itself on its postseason prowess, Saturday’s win felt like it was a long-time coming.

“I’m just happy to see our senior class walk out of Roberts Gym with a championship trophy,” Mathes said. “Those guys earned it. They have put a lot of hours in this gym and to walk out of this place on a high note is well deserved.”

Vianney will lose Sausele and Hebrank to graduation but should return a significant amount of experience and talent next season. Battling through the rugged Metro Catholic Conference all winter is about the best preparation any team can ask for when it comes to the playoffs but Saturday was different because of what was on the line.

“When it’s 75 out, you walk in the gym and it’s March you’re playing for something pretty significant,” Walsh said. “For our young guys to get that experience is a good thing. Adam and Brandon have been awesome for us on the court and as leaders. Now we hand it off and we have a core group of young guys we think we can build around.”

