Webster Groves' Matt Enright (13) passes the ball in transition in the first round of the 20th Annual Webster Classic on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gateway STEM traps Anthony Phiffer in transition in the first round of the 20th Annual Webster Classic on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
First-year Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes calls to his players in the first round of the 20th Annual Webster Classic on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Matt Enright (13) passes the ball in transition in the first round of the 20th Annual Webster Classic on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gateway STEM traps Anthony Phiffer in transition in the first round of the 20th Annual Webster Classic on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
First-year Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes calls to his players in the first round of the 20th Annual Webster Classic on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WEBSTER GROVES — Anthony Phiffer has been waiting for his time to shine.
That time is now.
A junior guard for the Webster Groves boys basketball team, Phiffer scored a team-high 15 points as he and the Statesmen started hot and never looked back in a 69-29 win over Gateway STEM in the first round of the Webster Classic Tournament Thursday at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.
“I knew during the summer I had to step it up for my team,” Phiffer said. “I've been going to morning shooting every morning. I see how much my hard work has paid off.”
Webster advanced to play Confluence (1-1) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Phiffer was instrumental as he scored nine points while Webster hit Gateway with a 12-0 run to start the contest. Before the Jaguars knew what hit them, they were down double digits.
“They're well coached,” Gateway coach Milton Stith said. “We knew we had our hands full coming in. I got to watch them on ESPN, they looked really good.”
The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster (2-0) opened up the season with a 70-52 win over defending Class 5 champion Rock Bridge on Saturday in the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia. It was the first time in a long time the Statesmen didn't start the winter at the Webster Classic. It was also the first time in 20 years the Statesmen had a new coach on the sideline.
Justin Mathes made his Roberts Gym debut after taking over for Jay Blossom in the spring. It couldn't have gone any better. Phiffer and sophomore guard Matt Enright had their jumpers falling and the team's defense brought a kinetic energy. There was plenty for the home fans to cheer about.
“I told the guys before we went out we have one of the best home-court advantages in the state and it's up to this group to maintain that,” Mathes said.
Making things more impressive was the Statesmen's starting lineup didn't include anyone 6-feet or taller. Junior forward Luke Maupin, who's 6-4, and senior forward Noah Arinze, 6-6, were unable to play due to injury. Mathes had his reservations about the small lineup but the hot start alleviated any concerns.
“I was worried about being undersized,” Mathes said. “We came out and shot the ball well and kind of forced them to spread the zone a little bit which opened up some seams. The way we shot the ball early helped in the long run.”
Gateway (2-3) shook off the tough start and found some composure. The Jaguars trailed 20-12 at the end of the first.
The second quarter was unkind to Gateway. Webster's defense locked in and held Gateway scoreless for seven and a half minutes. Junior forward Tony Brown hit a pair of free throws for the Jaguars' only two points of the quarter. Webster led 38-14 at half.
“Defense is everything to us,” said Phiffer, who had four steals.
The large margin allowed Mathes to run out his entire roster as 13 different players took the court. Senior forward Quinton Nehring came off the bench to score nine points and got a rousing ovation when he knocked down a 3-pointer.
“We've got a lot of different pieces that allow us to play against a lot of different teams,” Mathes said. “On any given night it's going to be fun to help us find the right arrangement to help get us a win.”
Sophomore swingman Ethan Chartrand scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Enright scored 14 and hit four 3-pointers. Freshman CJ Lang had five points and six rebounds.
After graduating all five starters from last season's team and beginning under Mathes, there are plenty of questions about what Webster will look like this season. Phiffer understands this and is ready to live up to the standard.
“We have so much to prove to these people. Everyone thinks we're not going to do that great,” Phiffer said. “I'm loving my team and my coach. We're going to do everything we can to get where we need to be.”