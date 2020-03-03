Webster Groves stifles SLUH, reaches seventh consecutive district final

SLUH took that sliver of momentum and rode it for an 8-0 run. Cooper scored a layup to make it 14-12 with 1:36 to play in the second. Webster led 16-14 at halftime.

“Defensively they were pretty good,” Claggett said. “Offensively we didn’t execute as good as we should.”

The second half opened like the first. Maupin scored the first basket about a minute in and SLUH couldn’t answer. The Statesmen reeled off a 6-0 run to make it 22-12 before Claggett called timeout with 5:41 in the third.

Conners, who’s not known for his long-range shooting, was left wide open on the right wing, took his time and buried a 3-pointer that pushed Webster’s lead to 25-14.

SLUH was able to get its offense in gear in the third quarter but ended up trading baskets with Webster and couldn’t get the stops it needed to make enough headway on the scoreboard. The Junior Billikens managed to cut it 27-23 when sophomore forward Nick Kramer hit a tough turn around in the paint with 1:51 to go in the third. Kramer had eight points and five rebounds.