Weinstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster

TOWN AND COUNTRY — MICDS senior Sam Weinstroer was pleased with his team-high 15-point effort Tuesday in a Metro League boys basketball showdown at Westminster.
The 5-foot-11 guard was just as happy with his defensive performance in holding Westminster sharpshooter Casen Lawrence scoreless in the second half.
But it was Weinstroer's hustle play in the closing seconds that brought the biggest smile to his face.
Weinstroer deflected a pass and then jumped on the loose ball during crunch time to seal a 41-40 win in a battle of league powers at Westminster.
MICDS (19-2 overall, 9-0 Metro League) nailed down the conference crown with its second heart-stopping triumph over the Wildcats (18-5, 8-2) this season.
The Rams, who captured their first outright league championship since 2016-17, won the first meeting between the rivals 61-54 in overtime Jan. 19.
"This was crazy," said MICDS coach Travis Wallace, who is bald. "I thought this would make my hair grow back."
Weinstroer, the smallest starter on the team, turned in a huge effort from start to finish.
"Everybody likes those 6-7 (inch) guys," Wallace said. "But Sam is truly our leader. He's definitely overlooked and that's fine. He's as tough as nails."
MICDS junior forward Brandon Mitchell-Day agreed.
"A lot of people don't know about him — but they saw tonight that he can play," Mitchell-Day said.
Weinstroer hit two foul shots in the final 72 seconds, including one of two that broke a 40-all tie with 17 ticks on the clock.
He also canned a key 3-pointer that tied the game 33-33 midway through the final period.
But his defensive gem could go down as the Rams' biggest play of the season.
With the Wildcats holding for the potential game-winning shot, Weinstroer jumped into the passing lane and tipped the ball into the backcourt with 6 seconds left. He hustled downcourt and hopped on the ball like it was a football fumble. By the time he was tied up for a jump ball, less than a second remained on the clock.
"I was chasing (Lawrence) off a screen and I just jumped for the ball and tipped it into the backcourt," Weinstroer said. "I knew I had to get it to seal the game. So I dove on it and hoped for the best."
MICDS was unable to get any kind of look with the in-bounds play as the buzzer went off.
Weinstroer missed part of last season with a wrist injury. He is more than making up for lost time.
"He comes in every day with a hard-hat mentality," Wallace said.
Weinstroer's play ended a tooth-and-nail defensive battle that featured a post-season reel. Ironically, the teams could meet for the Class 4 District 5 championship on March 5 at Westminster. MICDS grabbed the No. 1 seed in that six-team affair followed by Westminster.
But for now, bragging rights belong to the Rams.
MICDS appeared to put the game away when Mitchell-Day scored off a rebound to push the lead to 39-33 with 93 seconds left.
But the Wildcats rallied to score five points in a span of eight seconds on a stick-back by Austin Vick and an old-fashioned 3-point play from EJ Williams.
That set the stage for Weinstroer's late-game heroics.
"They did a nice job of shooting the gap on that last pass," Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. "They just made more plays than we did."
Lawrence finished with 11 points — he hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half. Westminster held three different leads of 3 points in the second half.
The Rams responded each time.
"We enjoying playing them, they're so tough," said Weinstroer, who added five steals.